ObvioHealth Announces Next Generation Virtual Research Platform and Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global Virtual Research Organization (VRO), announces its next generation platform offering enhanced remote patient monitoring capabilities for the company's end-to-end decentralized clinical trial solutions.

ObvioHealth's decentralized platform and smartphone app have been designed from inception with patients in mind. To date, dozens of ObvioHealth virtual trials have delivered best in class metrics for patient recruitment time, medication adherence and retention. The platform upgrade builds on this momentum, integrating an ecosystem of FDA-cleared devices to support remote monitoring through seamless connections to its patient-centric app.

Freshly-minted partnership agreements with BioIntelliSense , AliveCor and iHealth , allow healthcare providers and trial investigators to monitor up to 20 different clinical grade vital signs including heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, ECG, coughing episodes, sweat, sleep, activity levels and body positioning – without patients ever having to step foot in a clinic. The data from the partner devices is transmitted back to ObvioHealth's clinical trial platform, where it is centrally and continuously monitored, enabling immediate identification of adverse events and reducing time to response.

The new capabilities remove the last barrier to site-less trials for COVID-19 and other studies that previously required frequent patient touch points. "The flexibility of ObvioHealth's decentralized solutions is accelerating the transition from site-centric clinical trials to virtual ones. Sponsors are reaping the benefits of an approach that is safer, more reliable, and more cost effective," said Ivan Jarry, ObvioHealth's CEO. "The need for site visits has long been a hindrance to efficient drug research; without them we can provide patients with a more comfortable experience and sponsors with richer, more continuous data."

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is an end-to-end Virtual Research Organization (VRO) that delivers better data to sponsors and an easier clinical trial experience for participants. The company developed and launched the first patient-centric app, downloadable on smartphones enabling people to participate in clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. In the 3 years since launch, the company has been awarded near 40 studies from 22 blue chip clients, implemented in 28 countries, in 14 different therapeutic areas.

For more information, visit https://www.obviohealth.com .

