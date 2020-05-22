OBXtek awarded GSA OASIS Unrestricted Pool 1

MCLEAN, Va., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBXtek Inc. has been awarded the OASIS Unrestricted Pool 1 contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) is a family of multiple award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (MA-IDIQ) task order contracts for government-wide professional services, which is available for use by all federal agencies. The performance period ends on September 2, 2024, with an additional 5-year execution period for task orders. The OASIS vehicle offers the government a Tiered Access fee structure, ranging from .1% to .75% based on spend commitment. It accommodates all contract types as well as CONUS and OCONUS work.

"We're proud to be one of the few companies awarded a position on the GSA OASIS Unrestricted contract," said Dale Spencer, OBXtek president and chief operating officer. "This new award highlights the confidence our customers have in our service offerings and capabilities. It's a great opportunity for OBXtek to provide our portfolio of professional services and develop innovative solutions in support of all federal agencies."

Under OASIS, OBXtek will compete to deliver professional services within the core disciplines of program management, management consulting, logistics, engineering, scientific, and financial.

About OBXtek

OBXtek is a relationship-driven cybersecurity, logistics, intelligence and information technology company committed to excellence. OBXtek's accomplished teams have an established reputation for consistently and efficiently achieving goals for our portfolio of federal government customers. For more information, visit https://www.obxtek.com. Follow OBXtek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE OBXtek Inc.

Related Links

obxtek.com

