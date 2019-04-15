OBXtek celebrates 10 years in business

Our People…Our Reputation is not just a tagline. OBXtek employs exceptionally talented people who put customers first. The company's employees consistently impress customers, in turn helping to grow the business through OBXtek's excellent reputation and retention.

OBXtek's centers of excellence include: cybersecurity; enterprise IT management; IT engineering; software, cloud, and mobility; and logistics. The company's guiding principles are to provide innovative solutions to their military and civilian clients that enhance the safety, defense, and well-being of U.S. citizens.

"So much has changed over the last 10 years, but our core values have remained the same," said Ed Jesson, OBXtek founder and CEO. "Our core values are community, integrity, and quality. Community has always been an important part of our company culture."

OBXtek and its employees actively support various community and veteran organizations. The company believes strongly in supporting disabled veterans and the broader service community through targeted giving, scholarship, and employment opportunities.

OBXtek is a relationship-driven information technology and diversified professional services company committed to excellence. OBXtek's accomplished teams have an established reputation for consistently and efficiently achieving goals for our portfolio of federal government customers. For more information, visit https://www.obxtek.com. #OurPeopleOurReputation

