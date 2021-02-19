OBXtek launches Veteran Employee Resource Group in ongoing effort to support veterans

From the start, OBXtek has been committed to supporting veterans and the broader service community. Tweet this

OBXtek has several programs designed to help employees with professional development, as well as a program that engages our veterans in networking and community involvement. The Veteran ERG aims to continue building upon those initiatives.

With the addition of the Veteran ERG, OBXtek employees will have even more opportunities to support veterans, veteran organizations, and the service community. The first general assembly of the Veteran ERG will feature a talk presented by a guest speaker on the topic of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) awareness.

To learn more about the programs we provide our employees, please visit: obxtek.com/careers.

