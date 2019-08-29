OBXtek Named Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year by American Veterans (AMVETS)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OBXtek Inc. was named Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year by American Veterans (AMVETS) in the Midsized Company (500-750 employees) Champion category.

The award recognizes employers who have made great strides in providing employment to our veterans and for their commitment to serving veterans through community involvement. As a veteran owned business, OBXtek was built on the value of community. In addition to the company's community outreach, employees are encouraged to support and give back to veteran communities.

"We're honored to receive the AMVETS Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year Award," said Sharon Harrington, Air Force veteran and OBXtek senior vice president of human resources. "This award is a testament to our commitment to the veteran community. We're incredibly proud of the work our team does to reach veterans seeking employment."

OBXtek's recruiting team actively seeks veterans for open positions. Recruiters attend employer panels aimed at helping veterans find employment, participate in the Department of Defense Transition Assistance Program (TAP), and attend career fairs geared toward veterans. Open positions are sent to transition offices on bases, posted on state employment job boards, and on veteran job boards. The company also uses the AMVETS Career Center for recruitment. In 2018, OBXtek hired over 300 employees and of those employees, 37% were veterans.

