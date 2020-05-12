OC Revive Launches Their ReCharge Program

OC Revive's ReCharge program will officially start on May 18 th , 2020. The ReCharge program provides teens and families with the extra support needed to better navigate these challenging times. This is a 60-day program that provides teens with a safe learning environment that focuses on their mental health and well-being.

The program consists of a daytime and afternoon curriculum. The daytime program offers computer access and individual tutoring by local middle school and high school teachers. This will provide a more structured dynamic for the kids who are currently home and unable to attend a school campus due to restrictions put in place by the CDC. Daily lunches will also be provided. The afternoon program is an intensive outpatient service which includes one-on-one therapy with qualified clinicians, group sessions, family therapy and case management. All of these services will be rendered by utilizing an array of therapeutic modalities.

"We are here to bridge the gap between parent, school and child. We at OC Revive take great pride in what we do as we have all been there before and found hope in our own lives," said Walsh.

About OC Revive

OC Revive is an intensive outpatient facility specializing in teen mental health & substance abuse. OC Revive utilizes comprehensive treatment modalities that are tailored to meet individual needs. Our licensed clinical staff incorporates evidence-based care for each client's personalized treatment plan. For more information, please visit OC Revive's website https://ocrevive.com.

SOURCE OC Revive

Related Links

https://www.ocrevive.com

