O.C. Tanner Honored by Upwardly Global for its Diversity and Inclusion Hiring Practices

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, is being honored by Upwardly Global, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the effective integration of skilled immigrants into the professional U.S. workforce, for championing workplace diversity and inclusion.

"We have a long history of hiring refugees and it's one of the reasons why our workplace culture is so strong," said Mindi Cox, Senior Vice President of People and Great Work at O.C. Tanner. "We're proud to have so many former refugees add their strengths and skills to our nearly 100-year legacy as a premier Utah employer. We are better and stronger for being a place where people from all backgrounds are invited to come, contribute and thrive."

Upwardly Global will be awarding O.C. Tanner the Championing Inclusion award at its annual gala, Building a Stronger America For All , which is being held virtually on November 12, 2020. O.C. Tanner is one of only three companies being honored and is the sole recipient of the Championing Inclusion award. O.C. Tanner was selected for its commitment to hiring and advancing refugees as well as their larger commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

"For two decades, Upwardly Global has helped immigrant and refugee professionals contribute their skills to build a stronger and more diverse economy and society because we believe that upward mobility should not be limited by color, ethnicity or the geography of one's birth," said Jina Krause-Vilmar, President & CEO of Upwardly Global. "Twenty years on, that mission is more urgent than ever – as we seek to reopen our economy in a more equitable way, we know that this same global diversity will help to solve the challenges that lay before us."

For event information, registration details and information on how to support Upwardly Global's work, visit https://www.upwardlyglobal.org/building-a-stronger-america-for-all-gala/.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture by creating powerful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud suite of applications and solutions — including recognition, service awards, wellbeing, leadership and celebrations — helps people thrive at work. O.C. Tanner provides these and other services for thousands of the most respected companies in the world. For more information visit octanner.com .

About Upwardly Global

Upwardly Global, founded in 2000, is the first and longest-serving organization focusing on integrating immigrant and refugee professionals into the U.S. workforce. Upwardly Global's innovative skill-building and networking programs coach newcomers in rebuilding professional careers and U.S. employers in accessing their talents with inclusive hiring practices. To date, Upwardly Global has trained more than 18,000 people. Learn more at www.upwardlyglobal.org.

