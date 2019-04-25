O.C. Tanner SVP Mindi Cox Named an HR Executive of the Year by Utah Business Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, announced today that Mindi Cox, senior vice president of people and great work, has been honored as an HR Executive of the Year in the Large Companies category by Utah Business magazine.

"We are very fortunate to have a leader as compassionate and innovative as Mindi at the helm of our People and Great Work team at O.C. Tanner," said Dave Petersen, President and CEO of O.C. Tanner. "Mindi has an incredible vision for the work that she and her team does, and she's been an integral figure in ensuring that O.C. Tanner is a great place to work for our employees around the globe. Speaking on behalf of our entire executive team, and all 1600 of our employees, we love being her teammate."

Mindi was recognized for her consistent dedication to improving workplace culture at every level. She has been instrumental in supporting, developing and empowering O.C. Tanner's frontline leaders to better guide the company and the employees within it. Mindi has pushed for—and implemented—more robust wellness resources, including improved parental leave, onsite medical and behavioral healthcare, and personal financial coaching. In addition, Mindi has helped to further excellence in the HR field, as well as greater recognition of O.C. Tanner's expertise and capabilities, by speaking at industry summits and conferences across the nation and the world.

Mindi was one of a 16 HR professionals from across the state honored at an awards luncheon today at the Grand America Hotel.

