O.C. Tanner Unveils 2018 Global Culture Report

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today released its year-long study determining the current status of workplace culture on a global scale. The 2018 Global Culture Report, which included 12 participating countries with over 14,000 respondents, was announced at O.C. Tanner's annual user conference, Influence Greatness, held at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

"We were inspired to undertake this research project because we saw a shift in workplace culture needs, and we wanted to put a spotlight on what HR leaders and companies need to do to keep up with the changes," said VP of the O.C. Tanner Institute Gary Beckstrand. "With this research we can serve up simple actions organizations can take to create meaningful employee experiences that dramatically improve workplace culture, and show that by doing so, organizations can connect people to purpose, accomplishment, and one another."

Historically engagement models have focused primarily on organizational structure and work processes with little, if any attention to the employee experience. However, research now shows that leaders are turning their attention to creating workplace cultures that can withstand the uncertainty of changing business models, an increasingly diverse workforce, a flood of new technology and the resulting lack of connection in an increasingly connected world.

"The 2018 Global Culture Report suggests that companies that have moved from company-centric solutions to integrated strategies informed by the employee experience are ahead of the curve," Beckstrand said. "The research is clear. Employees are calling for greater connection. Connection to purpose, achievement, and to one another."

The research identifies six fundamental elements that are crucial to an employee's decision to join, engage with, and remain at an organization. Called the 'Talent Magnets,' these six areas attract and connect people to the places they work, and comprise a Culture Framework that is essential for leaders to evaluate, measure, and improve workplace culture.

"The research shows empirically that when companies excel in all six Talent Magnets, both organizations and employees thrive," Beckstrand said.

This comprehensive report, which serves up actionable data for businesses looking to instigate a change in the status-quo of workplace culture worldwide, can be accessed at O.C. Tanner's website here. O.C. Tanner plans to continue this research and will publish an annual Global Culture Report moving forward.

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee experiences.

