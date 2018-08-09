O.C. Tanner Unveils Align and the Culture Cloud™

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today unveiled its newest product, Align, a tool to help transform managers into leaders through one on ones, goals and integrated recognition. The announcement of Align was a highlight during the introduction of Culture Cloud, an evolution of O.C. Tanner's Culture Building Platform which includes a suite of apps and services designed to work together to deliver peak experiences that build meaningful connections to help people thrive at work. The announcements were made at O.C. Tanner's annual conference, Influence Greatness.

"We've been working closely with leaders to identify the important elements in the development of managers and how Align can resolve those issues," said O.C. Tanner Vice President of Product, Steve Fairbanks. "Align was built to seamlessly integrate with managers' regular workflow, and not only facilitates consistency with in-person one-on-ones, but also makes mentoring, coaching, goal-setting and recognition an easy and more intentional part of the overall continuous management process."

"We are really excited about the possibilities of Align and its support of our forward-thinking approach to driving performance through the growth and development of our team members and our vision of being employee centered," said Keri Smith, Director of Human Resources, Business Partner and Organizational Development at HHHunt, a customer of O.C. Tanner that has been piloting Align across many departments in its organization. "Its design supports our Cme check-in process promoting productive and balanced conversations between employees and managers while also providing a mechanism to measure success."

The tools integrated within Align include Templates and Conversation Guides— a library of agenda templates and talking points to help managers have more meaningful conversations; Meeting Agendas and Summaries— an interface for managers and employees to take notes which can be seamlessly incorporated into future meeting agendas; Great Work History , which highlights for managers the recognition given to their direct reports, providing an opportunity for managers to acknowledge that great work too; Cascading Team and Individual Goals —a place for managers and employees to collaborate on career development and project goals, and to check on progress on a continual basis; and Mentoring and Accountability, which enables managers to coach direct reports, and gives upper level managers the ability to see how often direct reports meet with individual teams, and enables managers of managers to mentor and develop their people leaders to become high-performing managers.

"Often, managers are promoted for high personal performance, but they need help transitioning their focus toward the management and mentorship of direct reports. Align bridges that gap, not only with its facilitation of one on ones, but also with its multitude of tools designed to support a highly functioning manager with their direct report relationships," Fairbanks said.

Align is the newest solution that lives within O.C. Tanner's suite of products and tools in the newly announced Culture Cloud. In place of multiple tools from different vendors, Culture Cloud provides one modular suite where employee experience apps are integrated and in the employee's workstream. Culture Cloud apps and services use some of the HR industry's smartest AI technologies and includes employee surveys, communications, eLearning, analytics, global store, and world-class data privacy and security.

"Culture Cloud represents where we're going as a company," said O.C. Tanner Executive Vice President, Marketing and Institute, David Sturt. "We've got a powerful set of products within this suite, and over time we will continue to deepen the products currently within the Culture Cloud, as well as add new ones."

The Culture Cloud currently includes Victories™ , the most complete collection of employee recognition tools for celebrating daily wins and team triumphs, Yearbook™ , years of service awards reinvented to ensure meaningful career anniversaries, Wellbeing powered by Virgin Pulse , a wellbeing solution built to ignite participation and help employees improve daily healthy habits, Unite™ , an events tool that helps create watershed experiences where culture, connection, and belonging are celebrated, and Align .

