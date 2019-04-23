O.C. Tanner's Beatryx Washington Recognized as Part of Utah Business Magazine's Corporate Counsel Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, announced today that Beatryx Washington, SVP General Counsel, has been honored as part of Utah Business magazine's Corporate Counsel Awards.

Bea hit the ground running after starting at O.C. Tanner in August 2017 as she helped the company through the acquisition of Australia-based Accumulate, a deal the company successfully closed in October 2017. Since then, she has quickly become a pillar of O.C. Tanner's operations. She was instrumental in the company-wide implementation of GDPR standards in May 2018, and helped to bring increased transparency and cohesion to the company's contractual review process. Bea also worked closely with Mindi Cox, O.C. Tanner's Vice President of People and Great Work, in creating a new parental leave policy.

"While Bea may be one of the newer leaders within the company, her work has already had a significant impact on O.C. Tanner as a whole," said Dave Petersen, President and CEO of O.C. Tanner. "We're fortunate to have her experience, expertise and keen eye on strategy and growth, and it's gratifying to see her excellence recognized by an organization with such standing and influence on the local business community."

Now in its second year, the Corporate Counsel Awards seek to recognize the best in-house legal counsel from companies throughout the state. Bea was one of 15 honorees recognized today at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel.

