OCBC Launches "ReOpen OC Safely" as a Resource to Help OC Businesses Safely Reopen

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Business Council has launched "ReOpen OC Safely," a webpage listing federal, state and county guidelines and orders, as well as industry-specific resources to help businesses prepare to safely reopen as the county continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

OCBC encourages businesses to closely follow state and county guidelines for reopening, including these state industry guidelines, as well as county instructions for all businesses to self-verify on a checklist of items and post this verification to their entrance.

The site also offers general guidelines common across industry sectors, including: social distancing; cleanliness and sanitation; screening and prevention; transactions; and employee training and tools.

"Good business is also good health," said Lucy Dunn, OCBC President and CEO. "With OCBC's 'ReOpen OC Safely' resource, we strive to assist businesses to protect their customers, employees and the community in a time of pandemic, while also getting back to business. The last thing business wants is to return to more stay-at-home orders, so it is incumbent upon us to strive to meet health orders and guidelines to stay in business, grow the economy while protecting health."

In addition to these guidelines, the webpage includes links to guidance from the California Employers Association on what happens if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the state's California Roadmap Reopening Survey, and local chambers of commerce for businesses to suggest guidelines in real-time for their specific industry.

Reopen OC Safely was developed in collaboration with Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce, North Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Anaheim.

To access ReOpen OC Safely, visit https://www.ocbc.org/ReOpenOCSafely/.

About OCBC

Orange County Business Council is the leading voice of business in Orange County, California. OCBC represents and promotes the business community, working with government and academia, to enhance Orange County's economic development and prosperity in order to preserve a high quality of life. OCBC serves member and investor businesses with nearly 250,000 employees and 2,000,000 worldwide. In providing a proactive forum for business and supporting organizations, OCBC helps assure the financial growth of America's sixth largest county. For more information, visit www.ocbc.org.

CONTACT : Catherine Harper

Communications Manager

949.794.7245

[email protected]

SOURCE Orange County Business Council

