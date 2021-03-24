OCCU-TEC, Inc. Named No. 2 in the state of Missouri for Environmental Services on the Inc. 5000 Regionals List

Inc. magazine has revealed that OCCU-TEC, Inc. is No. 2 in Missouri on its Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list Tweet this

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About OCCU-TEC, Inc.

OCCU-TEC, Inc. history dates back over 35 years to 1983, when it was founded as a consulting and training firm in Kansas City, Missouri. Their focus was on providing specialized business solutions to help clients effectively manage environmental, occupational health, and safety (EH&S) risks, control operational costs, and improve overall productivity. They are considered the "Solution Specialists" by clients.

Today, OCCU-TEC, Inc. has grown into a multi-disciplined organization with client service and loyalty remaining a key to their success. In today's competitive marketplace, many forward-thinking businesses and public agencies are evaluating their workplace and operational processes in order to control or eliminate potential losses, and they look to OCCU-TEC, Inc. as a trusted partner in providing subject matter expertise along with technical and operational assistance. They produce cost-effective solutions that substantially increase organization's bottom line and productivity.

Methodology

