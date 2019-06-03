Occupant Classification System Market Value to Reach $3bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The occupant classification system market is anticipated to witness gains at over 7% to surpass a revenue of $3 billion by 2025, says latest study report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the need for restraining systems for airbag forces. These systems can detect an occupant's size, position, and weight to deploy and suppress the pressure, enabling passenger safety. Moreover, recent technologies in the occupant classification systems can detect additional information such as body posture and if the occupant is wearing a seatbelt or not.

The majorly used technologies in the occupant classification system market include a strain gauge system, bladder system, and pressure sensitive tape system.

Conventional airbags deployed aggressive pressure on occupants; hence, automakers are actively implementing smart airbags that can operate with variable pressures. These systems work with an ECU and may also have a seat belt pre-tensioner, seat belt switch, sensors for seat position, and weight sensors. The growing implementation of airbags in the developing nations will influence the occupant classification system market.

The economy class vehicles segment will increasingly implement these systems creating high growth potential for the occupant classification system market. Consumers are demanding extended safety systems in cars with growing awareness of road safety. The developing countries have witnessed the growing popularity of economy vehicles due to an increase in the population of the middle class. Moreover, the increase in disposable income and economic developments in these countries are expected to influence the occupant classification system market.

The technological advancements in automotive electronics have influenced product developments and innovations in the occupant classification system market. Automotive manufacturers are relying more on electronics and sensor systems to enhance safety. Moreover, the emergence of autonomous vehicles and connected car technologies have boosted developments in sensor technologies. The evident rise in the global automotive sector and the need for advanced safety features are expected to drive market growth.

The occupant classification system market is segmented by technology (Strain Gauge, Bladder, Pressure Sensitive Tape System), by vehicle type (Economic, Mid-range, Luxury), and by component (ECU, Sensor), covering regional markets including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Poland, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

Robert Bosch, TE Connectivity, Joyson Safety Systems, and IEE Sensing are the prominent players in the occupant classification system market. Several models of Honda, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Buick, and Ford have been embedded with occupant classification systems. Nissan has its own brand, Calsonic Kansei, which develops the occupant classification system mostly used on Nissan vehicles.

