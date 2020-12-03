Occupier Releases ASC 842-Compliant Lease Accounting Software

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Occupier, a modern real estate lease management platform for businesses, announced today the release of its third module that enables companies to gain compliance with new lease accounting standards under FASB ASC 842 and IFRS 16.

Following the new lease accounting guidance, all firms issuing financial statements must account for leased asset liabilities on balance sheets by the end of 2021. Occupier's new lease accounting module will provide financial professionals with automated tools to ensure their leases comply with these newly announced standards.

"After launching Occupier Transaction Management and Lease Administration, we have been overwhelmed by positive reviews and inundated with requests by customers to provide lease accounting workflows in one system," said Andrew Flint, co-founder of Occupier. "Occupier helps companies across all industries simplify their processes. By combining all the necessary workflows for proactively managing a real estate portfolio and maintaining accounting compliance, it will become the go-to solution for businesses of any size."

Occupier Lease Accounting module will automate the reporting of quantitative and qualitative disclosures about leases and reduce time spent searching for information.

Specific workflows included in Occupier Lease Accounting will include:

Recognition of leases on companies' balance sheets

Measurement and re-measurement of leases

Generation of right-of-use assets

Amortization schedules

Journal entries

Disclosures

Reporting

Enterprise resource planning and accounting system integrations

"We are looking forward to helping real estate teams have a consistent workflow platform that engages all business stakeholders, whether that's tenant representation brokers, the real estate team, the finance team, or the C-suite," said Flint. "These stakeholders will all finally have access to the same dataset, which means they will benefit from a single source of truth for their portfolio information.

For more information about the new lease accounting module and the Occupier platform, please visit https://www.occupier.com/use-cases/occupier-lease-accounting/.

About Occupier

Occupier provides lease administration, lease accounting, and transaction management software for businesses and their commercial brokers. It helps real estate teams make smarter, more informed lease decisions by centralizing the way they work. Founded by commercial real estate and proptech veterans, Occupier works with teams in a variety of industries, including companies such as DraftKings, Hopper, Bluestone Lane Coffee, FM Global, and Outdoor Voices. To learn more, please visit occupier.com or follow Occupier on Twitter @occupierhq.

Contact Information: Maddie Hirsch - Senior PR Strategist at Influence & Co. [email protected]

