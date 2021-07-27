Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Reports Record Net Sales for the First Six Months of 2021--23% Increase

The Q2 sales of approximately $15.7 million matched the same quarter in 2020.

President and CEO, Peter Dornau, commented "Our net sales for both the second quarter and six months ending June 30, 2021, were exceptionally strong in our marine, RV, and home care product groups, achieving double-digit growth as compared to the same period in 2020, especially among major marine product retailers and wholesalers. We also continued to see strong double-digit sales growth of our home care line for both the second quarter and first six months of 2021 to our hardware customers."

Mr. Dornau continued, "As experienced in the first quarter of 2021 sales of our chlorine dioxide products (both branded PERFORMACIDE® as well as private label sales) have slowed down compared to the same period in 2020 when COVID-19 was on the rise. Our chlorine dioxide product was essential during the height of the pandemic for surface disinfection in markets ranging from healthcare to home.

On the positive side, as more and more states legalize cannabis, our primary distributor of private-labeled chlorine dioxide products has seen a double-digit growth of sales in this market segment. The primary use is for maintaining optimal air and surface quality, minimizing the potential of mold and mildew, and maximizing crop yields, product quality, and profits for cannabis growers.

With an upcoming rebrand and marketing campaign, we are cautiously optimistic that we will see increased sales of our chlorine dioxide products in the later part of 2021 and the future."

Mr. Dornau concluded, "We are quite pleased with the sales results for both the second quarter and six months of 2021. With the boating and RV markets booming, our other core product groups—marine, RV, and homecare—all had strong double-digit sales growth that enabled the Company to achieve these record sales in the six months ending June 30, 2021. As the U.S. begins to return to a new normal, we foresee this strong outdoor recreation home care sales trends continuing."

