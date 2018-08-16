Ocean Blue World Launches New Productions Division Debuting With A #ByInvitationOnly Yacht Experience

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the rise, the global, luxury networking platform, Ocean Blue World, expands its business strategies with the recent addition of Ocean Blue World Productions. This division perfectly complements the already established magazine and platform and is set to further strengthen the brand for the emerging luxury lifestyle market.

Offering clientele and partners all aspects of full digital services from videography, photography, sophisticated drone techniques and professional-grade interview capabilities, Ocean Blue World Productions provides specialized services in a myriad of ways including at tailored events and Ocean Blue Experiences. Producing fresh, engaging, and innovative quality production, this team of experienced professionals are committed to taking the Ocean Blue World luxury brand to the next level with an advanced way that resonates with the company´s growing list of discerning clients, internationally recognized luxury brands, advertisers and affluent readers. "Having grown into a global leader in the luxury market, Ocean Blue World is proud to serve its clients through the magazine, events and experiences, social media, digital, luxury toys, and sponsorship, and now with the addition of Ocean Blue World Productions we can truly offer 360-degree signature services delivering only the best of the best," states Vanessa Fukunaga, sole Owner, Publisher | CEO.