Ocean Casino Resort Announces Return Of Entertainment To Ovation Hall

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is turning the volume back on with the return of headlining entertainment to Ovation Hall. Starting in July, chart-topping performances by Loverboy, Brian McKnight, and Melissa Etheridge will take over Ocean's state-of-the-art concert venue before legendary rocker Alice Cooper kicks off his national tour live from Ocean in September. A diverse schedule of celebrated talent is set to perform throughout the year, including Jeff Dunham, The Beach Boys, and Collective Soul, among others.

Also, this summer, Ocean will introduce Glen Burtnick's Summer of Love Concert series, beginning on July 9 and running every Friday and Sunday through August 29. This immersive residency will focus on iconic rock music from the period between the 1967 release of The Beatles album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Festival. Guests will further enjoy covered hits from artists like The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and more.

"We are elated to bring back such an acclaimed group of headlining performers to Ovation Hall for our guests to enjoy," said Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer for Ocean Casino Resort. "Entertainment is one of Ocean's core foundations, and as restrictions ease and we are able to open up more of our property, the return of live music and comedy bolsters our premier resort experience."

In conjunction with local health officials, guidelines from the CDC and state authorities, Ocean has implemented health and safety initiatives throughout the property, both in front of and behind the curtain. Included in the protocols are mask requirements, thermal screening, hand sanitizing stations and physical distancing. Advanced ticket reservations are highly encouraged to help Ocean comply with capacity restrictions and to maximize contactless ticket scanning.

A total of 19 entertainers are confirmed through 2022 with more to be announced. Tickets for all performances at Ocean can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.

Ocean also recently announced the seasonal debut of HQ2 Beachclub with a three-day celebration that will mark the return of daylife entertainment to Atlantic City. New Jersey natives Cash Cash will reopen the Beachclub on Sat, May 29, followed by Grammy Award nominated Meduza on Sun, May 30, and Fergie DJ and PS1 on Mon, May 31. To learn more about what is new at Ocean Casino Resort, visit www.theoceanac.com.

Ovation Hall at Ocean Entertainment Lineup





Loverboy The Beach Boys Ovation Hall Ovation Hall July 2, 2021 at 9pm September 25, 2021 at 8pm $79; $59; $39 $125; $95; $85; $65; $55 ***On Sale 5/21 ***On Sale Now



Brian McKnight Kansas Ovation Hall Ovation Hall July 3, 2021 at 8pm October 2, 2021 at 8pm $79; $59; $39 $89; $69; $49 ***On Sale 5/21 ***On Sale 5/21



Summer of Love The Monkees (Farewell Tour) Ovation Hall Ovation Hall Every Friday, from July 9 to August 27, 2021 at 9pm

Every Sunday, from July 11 to August 29, 2021 at 4pm October 23, 2021 at 8pm $39; $29 $79; $59; $39 ***On Sale 5/21 ***On Sale 5/21



Morris Day & The Time Collective Soul / Better Than Ezra / Tonic Ovation Hall Ovation Hall August 14, 2021 at 8pm October 30, 2021 at 8pm $59; $49; $39 $55.50; $49.50; $39.50 ***On Sale 5/21 ***On Sale Now



Jeff Dunham Aaron Lewis Ovation Hall Ovation Hall August 21, 2021 at 9pm November 6, 2021 at 8pm $129; $109; $79; $69; $59; $49 $70; $65; $60; $55; $50 ***On Sale Now ***On Sale Now



Melissa Etheridge Straight No Chaser Ovation Hall Ovation Hall September 4, 2021 at 8pm December 3, 2021 at 9pm $95; $85; $75; $55 $70; $55; $40 ***On Sale Now ***On Sale 5/21



Three Dog Night Sarah Brightman Ovation Hall Ovation Hall September 10, 2021 at 8pm December 4, 2021 at 8pm $69; $49; $29 $250; $150; $99; $89; $60 ***On Sale Now ***On Sale Now



Alice Cooper Terry Fator Ovation Hall Ovation Hall September 17, 2021 at 9pm December 11, 2021 at 8pm $89; $69; $49 $79; $59; $39 ***On Sale 5/21 ***On Sale Now



George Thorogood Jay Leno Ovation Hall Ovation Hall September 24, 2021 at 9pm March 19, 2022 at 9pm $79; $59; $39 $79; $59; $39 ***On Sale 5/21 ***On Sale Now

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,937 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 5,000-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and America's #1 Sports Book operator, William Hill, offering both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort