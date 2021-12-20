OCEAN CASINO RESORT BRINGS ICONIC SERENDIPITY3 RESTAURANT TO ATLANTIC CITY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort today announced the addition of the legendary New York City restaurant, Serendipity3. Debuting Spring 2022, Serendipity3, home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, will offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience transporting Ocean's guests into a fantasy world filled with great food and dream-sized desserts. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant and adjacent ice cream parlor will feature a whimsical interior with a modern twist and a nod to Serendipity3's iconic history.

"We are excited to welcome this one-of-a-kind eatery to the Ocean restaurant portfolio," said Warren Richards, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for Ocean Casino Resort. "Located just steps from the energy of Ovation Hall, the addition of Serendipity3 will present our guests with the chance to create memories with each bite in a playful environment that is unique to Atlantic City."

Established in 1954, Serendipity3 has been a New York City institution for over six decades, attracting millions of patrons since its inception. The restaurant has been the scene of several films, including the 2001 romantic comedy, Serendipity. Serendipity3 has a well-known celebrity following that includes Cher, Jackie O, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and newly minted partner and investor, Selena Gomez.

"I am thrilled that we will be expanding and opening a Serendipity3 location in the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City," said Selena Gomez, Serendipity partner. "Many new guests will be able to visit and discover what we all love so much about the original New York location."

As only the third location outside of NYC, Serendipity3 at Ocean will offer brunch, dinner and late night eats daily. The menu highlights delectable savory creations that tap into nostalgic cravings like the foot-long hot dogs, over the top burgers, pastas, and sandwiches. Unique desserts feature ornate sundaes, pies, cakes and floats, all served with a touch of whimsy, including imaginative sweets such as the Selena Gomez inspired Selena Sundae.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Ocean revealing the opening of the new Hawaiian-inspired casual eatery, Makai, along with Nola's Bar & Lounge, an all-new nightlife and live music venue. Ocean recently announced a resort reinvestment of more than $75 million over the next year, featuring the highly anticipated addition of more than 460 guest rooms and suites. This follows Ocean's 2021 property improvements, including a redesigned casino floor with new high limit experiences.

ABOUT SERENDIPITY:

Serendipity 3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny. For more information about Serendipity3 and press inquiries, please email [email protected].

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2021" awards, features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,720 slot machines; 108 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

