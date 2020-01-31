Ocean Conservancy and Centerplate to Serve Ocean-Friendly Seafood for Super Bowl LIV in Miami

"The oysters and U.S. farmed caviar being served by Centerplate are not only ocean friendly, they also support local businesses and communities," said George Leonard, chief scientist of Ocean Conservancy. "The global ocean is suffering from overfishing, plastic pollution and climate change but corporate leadership can contribute to turning the tide on ocean health. Between its work to reduce plastics at Hard Rock Stadium and its sustainable menu options, Centerplate is showing their commitment to a healthy ocean."

The "oysters and pearls" package is only available to suite holders, via pre-order. For every package sold, $1000 will be donated to Ocean Conservancy. Sourced through established purveyors, each element was curated for its exquisite quality and commitment to ethical sourcing. The package includes:

One dozen farmed oysters on the half shell, freshly shucked and served with traditional accompaniments

Sustainably farmed US caviar with crème fraiche and homemade potato blinis

Dom Perignon Brut, served in personalized flutes

Cultivated Akoya pearl bracelet

"We are thrilled to join Team Ocean and partner with Ocean Conservancy," said Steve Pangburn, Chief Executive Officer, Centerplate. "As a company that promises to improve the quality of life of people, corporate responsibility lies at the core of everything we do. By working with Ocean Conservancy, we can help protect the ocean and inspire others to join this critical movement."

These efforts are part of Centerplate's commitment to its parent company Sodexo's broader sustainability efforts, including their North American Single Use Plastics Reduction Plan, which has already eliminated single-use plastic bags and stirrers, and shifted straws to an "on request" item (still available to customers who need them) while moving toward more sustainable materials. The company will eliminate polystyrene foam items, such as cups, lids and food containers by 2025. The Single Use Plastics Reduction Plan is one step in Sodexo's global effort to reduce its environmental impact, as the company continues to research and introduce new innovations such as re-usable materials, bioplastics, and organic materials in its effort to eliminate avoidable waste going to landfills.

As the Ocean Partner for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Ocean Conservancy surpassed its goal of removing and diverting 54 tons of plastic and other debris from South Florida waterways this NFL season in advance of Super Bowl LIV.

Centerplate also joins the #TeamOcean social media campaign so fans can post pictures from the stadium on game day to show how they support the ocean, as well as receive prizes for participating. Anyone can follow along at @OurOcean, @Centerplate and by using the #TeamOcean hashtag. For more information, view this Ocean Conservancy video, which features information on conservation issues affecting the ocean, the solutions needed to improve ocean health and simple ways that everyone can play a part in the ocean's future.

About Ocean Conservancy

Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. For more information, please visit www.oceanconservancy.org.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues—including Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center. From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to super heroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America's premier events. A Sodexo company, Centerplate creates unique, locally-inspired menus, best-in-class guest service, and one-of-a-kind experiences backed by world-class design and insights teams. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

Media Contacts

Michael Farnham

Senior Manager, Communications and Marketing | Ocean Conservancy

mfarnham@oceanconservancy.org

202-351-0436

Paul Pettas

Communications Director | Centerplate

Paul.pettas@centerplate.com

203-898-0632





SOURCE Centerplate

Related Links

https://www.centerplate.com

