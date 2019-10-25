Ocean House Management Collection Continues Successful Artisan In Residence Program and Announces "Call For Entries"

WATCH HILL, R.I., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the success of its Artisan in Residence program, Ocean House Management (OHM) Collection today announced a "call for entries" for its 2020-2021 season.

The Ocean House Artisan in Residence program features notable artisans during the Spring and Fall. The goal for the program is to celebrate different forms of art, foster creativity, and help advance art education for guests and local residents.

"Art plays a noteworthy role in the Ocean House experience. This series is an exciting way to support and showcase the arts while providing unique experiences to people of all ages and interests," said Daniel Hostettler, President and Group Managing Director of the Ocean House Collection. "Participants will have the opportunity to learn about creative processes and build personal connections with artisans they ordinarily would not have."

One weekend a month from September through April, the program includes "Meet & Greet" receptions with the Artisans; workshops; and Ocean House's "Up Close and Personal" lectures and receptions where artisans educate attendees about their art processes and experience. Many of the workshops and sessions are held in the historic School House Cottage, next to the Ocean House. Visit www.oceanhouseevents.com for details.

Ocean House is now accepting applications for interested artisans representing a variety of art forms including but not limited to decorative art, sculptures, pottery furniture, jewelry, food items, tools and musical instruments and other art forms outside of traditional painting.

Artisans interested in applying can obtain the application online and return it by this December 15. The selection of artisans will begin with the program committee, including Lisa Szaro, art curator and director of art education at Ocean House, combined with art enthusiasts and hotel managers. Finalists will be announced this January.

Ocean House Artisans in Residence receive complimentary accommodations in the School House Cottage and meals during their extended weekend at Ocean House and receive a $500 stipend. Legacy pieces from each artist are created and donated to be on display permanently at Ocean House. The Artisan in Residence program is part of Ocean House Collection's larger commitment to the community and the arts. Over the last several years, thousands of guests and community members have enjoyed art and programming at the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn.

Inspired by the generosity of OHM Founders Charles and Deborah Royce and their passion for the arts, Ocean House programs include lectures including "In Conversation with Stephen Lash," guest plein air artists and receptions, seasonal exhibits and galleries, art classes, and permanent collections.

In related news, Ocean House announced its new audio tour dedicated to its permanent art collection. The 35-minute audio tour will highlight 14 acclaimed pieces amongst the collection of more than 250 works from the 19th and 20th century. With a portfolio of over 20 acclaimed artists, this exclusive audio tour is yet another hallmark of experiences available at the iconic Relais & Châteaux property.

The audio tour includes comments from owner-cum-art-aficionado Deborah Royce, who will provide fascinating insights to her favorite pieces within the collection. Produced by Sandpail Productions, the audio tour is complimentary.

For further details on all of Ocean House's art programming including the Artisan in Residence program and the new audio tour, visit www.oceanhouseri.com/experiences/art-adventures.

About Ocean House Management

Since the redevelopment of the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star Ocean House in 2010, Ocean House Management, LLC has grown from a single luxury hotel to a collection of some of the most prestigious hotel properties in New England. Each hotel is a member of Relais & Chateaux, a destination, with its own name and personality, and is managed by one of the best hoteliers in the business. The Ocean House Management Collection is comprised of properties in scenic South County, Rhode Island including Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) in Watch Hill; Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com); and the Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com).

