Ocean House Management Collection Introduces New OH Well Program For Increased Safety Measures

WATCH HILL, R.I., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House Management (OHM), New England's leading luxury hospitality brand, today announced its OH Well Program, a collection of safety and health measures for guests and associates from arrival to departure. This program will be in place for the June 1 reopening of OHM's Rhode Island Atlantic Coast properties, including the Forbes 15-star Ocean House and the award-winning five-star Weekapaug Inn.

"Our goal is to provide outstanding guest experiences and luxury service combined with new health standards so guests can have an enjoyable and memorable visit," said Daniel Hostettler, OHM President and Group Managing Director. "We understand now more than ever, travelers are seeking safety, trust, flexibility and a sense of escape in their choices away from home. Ocean House Management will introduce new, unrivaled experiences with fun and flair at our hotels that will allow guests to still have their treasured getaways this summer."

The OH Well Program For Guest and Associate Safety

The OH Well program was developed based on information from leading authorities in health and epidemiology, state and government guidelines plus the creativity and knowledge of the expert teams at the properties. The program includes added processes for all areas of the hotels including guest rooms, public areas, activities and dining, beyond the properties' meticulous five-star standards.

Dine Well: Furniture spacing has been adjusted to ensure social distancing. Reservations will be required, and guests will receive single use menus. Enhanced food and beverage safety guidelines are being followed and surfaces will be sanitized with increased regularity.



A new family-style menu can be ordered and delivered anywhere outside on property (e.g., cabana on the beach, picnic table on lawn, terrace of a suite, etc.) to give families and couples who are overnight guests new options to dine together. Each property will offer a "fast-casual" style culinary option with a pick-up area to reduce interaction for guests. Ocean House will even have a new BarMobile, a craft cocktail cart to deliver cocktails and complimentary canapés to guest rooms between 5 and 7 pm .



Extraordinary dining experiences for guests and the community will be available with advance reservations. Outdoor venues feature beautiful water views, including the beloved Verandah and Seaside Terrace at Ocean House, along with Weekapaug Inn's Searoom, the Lawn and the Pondhouse, a private and interactive experience.



Guests will have a choice in their housekeeping services during their stay, with options ranging from full daily service to more limited service to a daily drop-off of terry and linens. Additional requests can be made at each guest's discretion. Common areas will be regularly cleaned and disinfected, and hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the properties. Arrivals will be spaced out to allow for individual guest check in, and guests will be greeted at the front drive. Luggage will be placed in rooms and any surfaces touched will be sanitized.



Reopening Preparation and Special Guest Offer

At a time when Ocean House marks its 10th anniversary since its historic rebuild in 2010, the property teams at all OHM Rhode Island hotels are skillfully planning to reopen June 1, pending state guidelines. All staff members will go through COVID-19 training prior to opening and will sign a "healthcare commitment," including temperature taking, hand washing and other health practices.

In appreciation for guests returning, Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn will offer a complimentary night, Sunday through Thursday in November or December 2020 following a three-night stay this June.

For complete details on the OH Well program, hours of operation and the special June offer, visit www.oceanhouseri.com and www.weekapauginn.com, follow the properties on social media, or call 888.974.7613.

About Ocean House Management

Since the redevelopment of the AAA Five Diamond Ocean House in 2010, Ocean House Management, LLC has grown from a single luxury hotel to a collection of some of the most prestigious hotel properties in New England. Each hotel is an award-winning destination, with its own name and personality. Ocean House Management Collection is comprised of Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com) and Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com) in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; the Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, Rhode Island (WeekapaugInn.com); the Inn at Hastings Park (InnatHastingsPark.com) in Lexington, Massachusetts; and now The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island (ThePreserveRI.com). For additional information, visit OHMCollection.com or follow the properties on social media.

About Relais & Châteaux

Established in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an association creating delicious journeys in 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world, operated by independent innkeepers, chefs and owners who share a passion for their business and a desire for authenticity in their relationships with their clientele. With properties around the world, Relais & Châteaux offers an introduction to a delicious lifestyle inspired by local culture and a unique dip into human history. The association's members are committed to protecting and promoting the richness and diversity of the world's cuisine and traditions of hospitality, and committed to preserving local heritage and the environment. relaischateaux.com #deliciousjourneys

