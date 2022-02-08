Ocean Insight Announces Winners of 2021-22 Grant Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, has announced the winners of its second annual Grant Program. Winners earned awards ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 USD in Ocean Insight products.

The Ocean Insight 2021-22 Grant Program attracted hundreds of entries from leading universities, research institutions and technology start-ups representing nearly 50 different countries. Winning proposals were selected for their technical merit, practical application, and advancement of initiatives that improve health, safety or the environment.