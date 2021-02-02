Ocean Insight Announces Winners of Grant Program

From improving cancer detection to addressing climate change, winners are embracing optical sensing technologies. Tweet this

"From improving cancer detection to addressing climate change, our Grant Program winners are embracing the use of optical sensing technologies to take on major challenges," said Henry Langston, Chief Commercial Officer for Ocean Insight. "Selecting just a handful of top entries from among the many remarkable and inspirational submissions was truly challenging. Congratulations to all the participants."

Here are the winners:

Inspiration Award (Gold) , $20,000 in products – Izmir Biomedicine and Genome Center, Izmir, Turkey ; submitted by Arif Engin Cetin, for a proposal to improve the therapeutic response of cancer patients to drug treatments

For more information, contact [email protected], visit OceanInsight.com or call +1 727-733-2447.

Ocean Insight is the Applied Spectral Knowledge company. We partner with customers to unlock the unknown, leveraging the power of light to build a safer, cleaner, healthier world. Our modular spectrometers, multispectral sensors and fiber optic accessories comprise a flexible toolkit for experimentation and discovery. Ocean Insight has locations throughout the United States, Europe, India and China. The company is a subsidiary of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies. Halma is a FTSE 100 company (LSE: HLMA) with over 6,300 employees in more than 40 subsidiaries worldwide. Ocean Insight is part of Halma's Environmental and Analysis sector, which focuses on products and technologies for analysis in environmental safety and life sciences markets.

