Ocean Mist® Farms Launches Coachella Winter Artichoke Season

CASTROVILLE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S. and the only growers of winter globe artichokes in Coachella Valley, announces the start of Coachella artichoke season.

While traditionally the peak season for artichokes has been in the spring, Ocean Mist Farms has leveraged their 100 years of artichoke expertise to develop a proprietary seed variety to go above and beyond this. The seed is highly compatible with Coachella Valley's cool winter temperatures and desert soil, and yields the same high standards in flavor and quality that the brand is known for.

Well-aligned with health and wellness goals that are amplified at the start of each new year, Ocean Mist Farms is hosting the "Get Up & Groove" giveaway from February 3 - March 13, giving participants the opportunity to win 1 of 10 music-themed grand prizes, or 25 secondary prizes. Participants are able to enter the sweepstakes by visiting Ocean Mist Farms website at the link provided HERE.

"Now is the peak time to purchase artichokes," said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. "Because Ocean Mist is committed to being a helpful resource for our shoppers, we created a giveaway to align with our shoppers' state of mind going into the New Year - one that is health focused and set on encouraging active lifestyles."

In addition, Ocean Mist Farms is inspiring new ways to enjoy artichokes with influencer partnerships, blog posts inclusive of cooking tips and tricks, and newly updated digital cookbooks. Shoppers are able to purchase artichokes at their local grocery store with the help of the new Destini locator tool found on www.oceanmist.com.

To stay up to date on the 2020 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit https://www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. For more information, visit www.oceanmist.com .

