Ocean Mist® Farms Launches Peace, Love & Artichoke Promotion

CASTROVILLE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Mist Farms , the leading grower of fresh artichokes in the U.S., announces the 3rd annual Peace, Love & Artichokes winter promotion launching today and lasting through March 15.

Participants can enter the Peace, Love & Artichokes Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes. There will be 15 Grand Prize winners who will receive an Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, and 25 winners who will receive a Peace, Love, & Artichoke Swag Packs.

"Amidst a year of uncertainty, we're proud to be able to continue to share what's become an annual tradition of the Peace, Love & Artichoke promotion with shoppers," said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. "This promotion gives us an opportunity to discuss the health benefits of artichokes and the status of our winter harvest."

Artichokes traditionally grow best in a Mediterranean-like climate, as the vegetable requires mild temperatures and plenty of moisture. However, Ocean Mist Farms has honed a desert-grown proprietary seed variety specifically for the Coachella Valley climate. By utilizing Coachella's optimal growing conditions during the winter-to-spring months, Ocean Mist Farms is able to maintain their high-quality standards year-round.

"We want shoppers to know that our artichokes are grown to deliver consistent flavor as well as premium health benefits," said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. "Artichokes contain prebiotic fiber and other immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties that will help you eat well, rest well, and play well in the new year."

For more information on where to buy Ocean Mist Farms artichokes at a store near you, click HERE. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/ . For more recipe inspiration and tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2020 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/ . For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Ocean Mist® Farms

Related Links

http://www.oceanmist.com

