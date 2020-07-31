Ocean Policy Research Institute publishes "Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2020"

TOKYO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2020, the Ocean Policy Research Institute (OPRI) of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) published "Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2020." This annual publication features articles by OPRI researchers and other experts aiming to contribute to comprehensive and cross-sectoral collaboration to address ocean issues in Japan and around the world.

The White Paper can be downloaded here:

https://www.spf.org/en/global-data/opri/whitepaper2020-en.pdf

OPRI is the only think tank in Japan that conducts comprehensive research on ocean policy issues. Since 2000, our experts have collaborated on a range of projects to encourage practical policymaking in Japan while also supporting international exchange to address the full array of challenges related to the world's oceans.

OPRI has published the White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy every year since 2004, with the first English edition published in 2018.

Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2020

Foreword by Atsushi Sunami, President of SPF and President of OPRI

Interviews with Dr. Daichi Suzuki, Commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, and Dr. Hiroshi Komiyama, Chairman of Urban Planning and Sustainability Committee of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Japan and World's Ocean Initiative:

The Oceans and Climate Change

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030

Promotion of Scientific Research in the Arctic

New Development in Ocean Education

New Developments in Japan's Marine Information Management

