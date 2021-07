Ocean Policy Research Institute publishes "Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2021"

*The White Paper can be downloaded here: https://www.spf.org/en/opri/projects/information_white-paper-en_2021.html

In order to bring attention to more positive subjects in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, OPRI met with Triton Submarines, a private U.S. company which builds submersibles for deep-sea exploration, for the opening interview of the White Paper. OPRI also created a video of highlights from the interview, with images captured by Triton's submersibles.

*The interview can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_GsovMDXOA

Selections: White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2021

Foreword by Atsushi Sunami, President of SPF

Interview with Mr. Patrick Lahey, President, Triton Submarines LLC

Japan and World's Ocean Initiative:

The UN Decade of Ocean Science Goes into Motion

COVID-19 Pandemic and Cruise Ships

Toward a Blue Recovery

Fisheries and Blue Resource

Maritime Security and Safety

Articles from the "Ocean Newsletter"

SOURCE Sasakawa Peace Foundation