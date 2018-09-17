Ocean Spray Harvested Hope by Picking Pink Cranberries for A Purpose on September 13th

In collaboration with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®, Ocean Spray offered a harvest of hope as its first foray into supporting breast cancer awareness. On September 13th, Ocean Spray supported breast cancer awareness by Picking Pink Cranberries for a Purpose during the first harvest of the season. This first-ever pink cranberry harvest, in support of raising breast cancer awareness, featured:

Approximately 79 million cranberries, including real pink cranberries, at the event.

A National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ® ribbon made up of approximately 15.5 million pink cranberries.

The Cooperative will provide further support through the launch of its new Pink Cranberry Juice Drinks line this fall. By purchasing Pink cranberry juice, Consumers will have an opportunity to Pick Pink Cranberry Juice Drinks for a Purpose because 5% of Ocean Spray's sales of Pink Cranberry Juice Drink in the United States and Canada will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®, up to $250,000 annually.

"With the support of others before us, many in our Ocean Spray family, who have been affected by this disease, have won the battle. For that, we are proud to lend a hand and a harvest in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.®," said Kellyanne Dignan, Director of Global Corporate Affairs. "Through this initiative, we and our 700 farm-families are paying it forward for those in need of breast cancer support."

"We are grateful to Ocean Spray and the farm-families for their support of our mission to help women now facing breast cancer," says NBCF Founder & CEO, Janelle Hail. "Their generous donation will impact the lives of women affected by breast cancer across America and Canada."

Sip and Support!

The cooperative will continue support through the launch of its new Pink Cranberry Juice Drinks line this fall. New Ocean Spray® Pink Cranberry Juice Drinks blend the full spectrum of Mother Nature's cranberry colors for a lighter, crisper, more refreshing taste. Pink Cranberry Juice Drink is available in 64 oz. bottles in both original and Pink Lite Cranberry.

Pink Cranberries??? For Real???

Contrary to popular belief, not all cranberries are red! In fact, some cranberries, depending on the amount of sun exposure and temperature, remain a beautiful, blushing pink color.

About Ocean Spray

Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. Formed in 1930, Ocean Spray is now the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and is the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category.

The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees and nearly 20 cranberry receiving and processing facilities, Ocean Spray is committed to managing our business in a way that respects our communities, employees and the environment. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com or www.oceanspray.coop.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 13 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

