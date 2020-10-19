Ocean Spray Launches First National Hispanic Marketing Campaign "Sabor Único. Bueno Para Todos™"

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, unveils its first ever national Hispanic marketing campaign "Sabor Único. Bueno Para Todos™," highlighting the brand's commitment to connecting farms to families and introducing the cranberry superfruit to new audiences. The national campaign, planned and executed by Ocean Spray's media agency, KWG Advertising, includes TV, digital, social, radio, in-store as well as a unique branded entertainment partnership with Univision for a bi-weekly gamified segment on the network's top-rated Despierta América morning show.

Developed with Lerma, the TV spots and accompanying digital creative are based on the insight that Hispanic audiences were not familiar with cranberries as a fruit and this was an opportunity to educate Hispanic families about the delicious taste and nutritional values of cranberries while introducing the Ocean Spray® brand. The creative translates to "Unique flavor, Good for everyone," and features artistic doodles and families enjoying a cookout in the park as they discover and enjoy cranberry-based fruit drinks.

In partnership with Univision, the creative comes to life in a game show contest during Despierta América called "Sabores Ganadores (Winning Flavors)" embracing how the refreshing combinations of cranberries and other fruits can be interpreted. Families will join remotely from home and participate head-to-head in three rounds of fun gameplay, testing their fruit flavor knowledge. The bi-weekly segment will feature new families competing for a grand prize.

"We are proud to release 'Sabor Único. Bueno Para Todos™' on a national scale, highlighting the health benefits of the cranberry and encouraging a new audience to discover the delicious taste of our fruit juices," said Chris O'Connor, Vice President of Marketing at Ocean Spray. "What makes this campaign even more special is the fact we are celebrating our 90th Harvest and looking forward to the future of connecting farms to even more families for another 90 years."

Creative will launch across tv and digital starting this month.

