Ocean Tomo Acquires Veris Consulting

Ocean Tomo's acquisition of Veris Consulting expands the firm's Financial Expert, Management, and Advisory Services Tweet this

"Veris' experience in complex accounting and auditing matters, as well as litigation and corporate investigations, adds a complementary service offering to Ocean Tomo's traditional focus on intangible assets," explains Ocean Tomo CEO James E. Malackowski. "The financial forensics team at Veris Consulting is highly sought after by state insurance department regulators, outside counsel, and liquidators, both domestic and international," Malackowski notes.

Combined, Ocean Tomo and Veris Consulting work with more than 80% of the AM Law 100 firms.

Commenting on the transaction, Bow River Capital Director Bo Sutton, added, "The Veris Consulting team is called upon by some of the nation's most prestigious organizations to support consequential and complex corporate investigations, assisting counsel representing public company audit committees, and working with top government entities. Veris is engaged in the most notable high-profile corporate investigations, including the nation's largest Ponzi scheme to date."

"Law firms, corporations, and federal agencies highly value Veris' deep specialized expertise, particularly in highly complex financial reporting issues, insolvency causes and measurements, and corporate investigations of potential wrongdoing," explains Veris Founder Larry Johnson. "We saw in Ocean Tomo the same depth of expertise, best-in-class team, and fantastic reputation. This is an ideal partnership."

Malackowski is quick to cite published studies of litigation trends released earlier this year that highlight a projected increase in contract and commercial disputes, insurance, antitrust, and regulatory investigations noting that "with the addition of the Veris team, Ocean Tomo is well positioned to address the most significant matters of concern to corporate counsel".

He further adds "The Veris acquisition represents the first step in our strategic vision to build the preeminent litigation support services firm and we anticipate further announcements building on this leadership position."

About Ocean Tomo

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo, LLC provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property ("IP") and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes.

Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.

Intangible assets comprise 90 percent of business value but are also subject to significant impairment due to enterprise and regulatory compliance risk. Ocean Tomo assists clients – corporations, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – in realizing Intellectual Capital Equity® value broadly defined.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate and software growth equity. For more information on Bow River, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com.

Kristi L. Stathis

Ocean Tomo

+1 773 294 4360

[email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Tomo LLC

Related Links

http://www.oceantomo.com

