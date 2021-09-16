Ocean West Acquires 442-Unit Inland Empire Multifamily Property

Completed in 2021, The Monterey features 442 one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 726 square feet to 1,520 square feet. The property boasts an unrivaled modern amenity package, including two resort style swimming pools, expansive clubhouses with roof decks, fully equipped fitness, yoga and spin studios, co-working space with conference rooms and soundproof privacy pods, outdoor movie theater, a community garden and citrus orchard.

The Inland Empire continues to be one of the strongest performing markets in the U.S., ranking #1 in apartment rental growth across all metro areas in the U.S. last year. With rising demand driven by robust job and population growth, and limited new supply of rental housing, the Inland Empire is expected to continue its trajectory as one of the top performing markets in the U.S.

"We at Ocean West could not be more excited about this opportunity," said Russ Allegrette, Principal of Ocean West Capital Partners. "We believe the underlying fundamentals of the Inland Empire will continue to support healthy growth in the multifamily sector. The Monterey, with its comprehensive amenity package, is well positioned to be one of the best performing assets in the region. Its central location allows for easy commutes to employment centers across the Inland Empire, Orange County, and Los Angeles. We are excited to grow our multifamily platform with Tiger, NH and Camden Pacific."

Joining the consortium was Camden Pacific Partners. "Camden Pacific is thrilled to be a part of this exciting investment opportunity," said Robert Murray, Founding Partner of Camden Pacific Partners. "Driven by significant population growth from residents drawn to its high quality of life and from job growth in the e-commerce and logistics sectors, the Inland Empire continues to be one of our primary target investment markets. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Ocean West, Tiger and NH in the future."

Ocean West Capital Partners, is a Los Angeles-based, full service real estate investment, operations and management company. Since its founding in 2010, Ocean West has completed over $6.6 billion of commercial real estate transactions and has overseen a portfolio in excess of 17 million square feet of office and industrial projects, as well as approximately 4,500 student housing beds and 1,300 apartment units. The firm invests on behalf of both national and international clients and is active in all facets of property ownership including property management, asset management, construction management and capital markets.

Tiger Alternative Investors was established in 2018 and spun off from one of the top performing hedge funds in Korea. Since its inception, Tiger oversees over US $4.5 billion AUM in diversified asset types and regions. With extensive institutional investor relationships and capital markets expertise, Tiger creates sustainable value for its clients.

NH Investment & Securities is committed to creating values for its clients, based on its philosophy of putting their interests first. As a result, NH has evolved into a leading Korean investment firm with over 3,000 employees across 83 domestic branches and overseas subsidiaries since its inception in 1969. Based on its comprehensive portfolio and outstanding quality of service, NH continues to drive sustainable growth in rapidly changing financial environments.

Camden Pacific Partners is a privately-held real estate investment firm based in Beverly Hills, CA. The Principals of CPP have more than 40 years of combined experience in the commercial real estate industry, having invested more than $4.0 billion on behalf of institutional investors over the course of their careers.

