Ocean Yield Q4 2020 Presentation
Ocean Yield
Feb 15, 2021, 15:28 ET
STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find attached the Q4 2020 presentation to be held tomorrow 16th February 2021 by webcast.
Webcast
CONTACT:
Company contact:
Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91
Investor Relations contact:
Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/ocean-yield-q4-2020-presentation,c3287415
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Ocean Yield