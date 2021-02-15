Ocean Yield Q4 2020 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find attached the Q4 2020 presentation to be held tomorrow 16th February 2021 by webcast.

Webcast

  • Time: 09:00 CET, 16th February 2021           

  • Link to Webcast   

  • Link to PDF

  • Link to Webpage

CONTACT:

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

