Oceana Resorts by Wyndham Vacation Rentals® Celebrates the Grand Opening of Waikiki Village in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Waikiki Village features 49 beautifully renovated rooms as well as a fully redesigned interior lobby and exterior amenities. The developer spearheading the renovation project honored the iconic property's place on the National Register of Historic Places, taking great strides to ensure its original charm was maintained and revitalized. Oceana Resorts is excited to expand its existing resort offerings by adding Waikiki Village to its portfolio of managed properties in Myrtle Beach, which includes Harbourgate Marina Club, Bahama Sands Luxury Condominiums, Bay Watch Resort & Conference Center, Holiday Shores Motel, The Patricia Grand, Carolinian Beach Resort, Camelot by the Sea, Ocean Park Resort, and the rental operations of Anderson Ocean Club and Spa.

"Our vision for Waikiki Village was to fully renovate this gem that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Instead of demolishing and erecting yet another sky scraping tower, we elected to capture the charm and character of yesteryear," said Tom Prioreschi, partner in the development efforts for Waikiki Village. "We chose to partner with Oceana Resorts based on their understanding of our concept and expertise in the rental management arena."

"When we were contracted to provide management services for this iconic motel, we were thrilled," said Tracey Kundey, executive general manager, Oceana Resorts. "Providing friendly, quality service is paramount to our success and we look forward to putting our high customer service standards and many years of rental management experience to work, as we welcome Waikiki Village guests for a great experience."

Interior and exterior designer, Tim McLendon, says, "Waikiki Village is designed to embody the boutique motel concept. Palm Springs is a mecca for mid-century modern design and that was my motivation for the work I've done here. The lobby is reminiscent of a living room you would likely have seen in Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin's home. The exterior areas are tropical and inviting."

Waikiki Village can be a perfect spot for families, couples and business travelers alike, offering guests modern conveniences with a true touch of nostalgia. To learn more about the property or book a stay, visit www.waikikimyrtlebeach.com.

About Wyndham Vacation Rentals

Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professional manager of vacation rental properties, is part of the Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) family of brands. Built on the tradition of trusted, hospitality-grade service, Wyndham Vacation Rentals provides access to nearly 10,000 vacation rental properties in some of North America's most popular vacation destinations. Wyndham's service pledge to guests is to deliver a wide selection of homes and condominiums with detailed and accurate descriptions, clean, regularly inspected rentals, real time booking online, and quality customer service every step of the way. Through a celebrated collection of 10 local brands including ResortQuest, Hatteras Realty, Vacation Palm Springs, ResortQuest Whistler, and Smoky Mountains Property Management, Wyndham delivers unique vacation experiences ranging from beachfront condos and private homes in Northwest Florida Beaches to slopeside chalets in Vail and modern oases in Palm Springs. Many properties offer kitchens, washers and dryers and other home-like conveniences along with maid service, spas, fitness centers, and golf courses. For additional information visit our media center or wyndhamvacationrentals.com. Also find us on Facebook and Instagram.

WEB RESOURCES:

Waikiki Village

Oceana Resorts

Wyndham Vacation Rentals

Vacation Differently

Wyndham Destinations

SOURCE Wyndham Vacation Rentals

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamvacationrentals.com

