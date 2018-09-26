Oceanco's 109m/357ft Project Bravo Breaks New Ground

Oceanco's 109m/357ft 'Project Bravo' was launched on 17 November 2018. Bravo is a prime example of Oceanco's new wave of forward-thinking yachts. With her naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects, exterior design and layout by Nuvolari Lenard and interior by Reymond Langton Design, Bravo is unlike any preceding Oceanco. She is the first Oceanco to utilize its innovative LIFE (Lengthened, Innovative, Fuel-efficient, Eco-friendly) design. LIFE revolves around intelligent naval architecture that leverages a number of fundamental principles, which create a harmonious balance between weight, power, technical areas and luxury interior on board.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786487/Oceanco_Project_Bravo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786488/Oceanco_Project_Bravo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786489/Oceanco_Project_Bravo.jpg )



James Roy, director of Lateral Naval Architects comments, "The LIFE design's use of advanced hybrid propulsion incorporating significant battery capability, combined with a single tier engine room allows novel use of space to deliver areas of outstanding luxury accommodation."

Bravo embodies Oceanco's expertise in building large complex yachts, whereby project management proficiency played an integral part in Bravo's success. "A bespoke project of such magnitude and splendor will always present interesting challenges and opportunities" says owner's representative, Burgess. "With Project Bravo we created a truly spectacular yacht whose excellence is a clear reflection of the commitment of a dynamic and professional project team."

After the innovations introduced with "Alfa Nero", Oceanco asked us to "raise the bar" and create another remarkable and revolutionary design, says Dan Lenard, senior partner of Nuvolari-Lenard. "Our approach with Bravo was to maintain a stunningly sleek profile without sacrificing any interior space. This new exterior style concept is bound to create a new design stream. It is important to us that we started this new stream together with Oceanco"

The yacht's elegant contemporary interior compliments the exterior design. Pascale Reymond, partner in Reymond Langton Design, says, "We worked with artisans and craftsmen to create bespoke artworks, fabrics and signature furniture pieces that all combine to create a warm, inviting environment on board for the Owner's family and guests."

Bravo pushes the limits within the world of superyachts to a new level!

Technical Specifications

Length 109m / 357ft Beam 16.3m / 53ft Exterior Designer Nuvolari Lenard Interior Designer Reymond Langton Design Naval Architecture Lateral Naval Architects Owner's Representative Burgess

http://www.builtbyoceanco.com

SOURCE Oceanco