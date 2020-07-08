Oceaneering Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced it is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings press release will be available on Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its second quarter 2020 results for Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

[email protected]

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

