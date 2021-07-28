Oceaneering Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per share, on revenue of $498 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $0.10 per share, reflecting the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with a loss on the sale of an asset and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $1.6 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances.

During the prior quarter ended March 31, 2021, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $9.4 million, or $(0.09) per share, on revenue of $438 million. Adjusted net income was $2.8 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with restructuring and other expenses and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $9.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins), and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

















2021

2020

2021

2021

2020





















Revenue

$ 498,199



$ 427,216



$ 437,553



$ 935,752



$ 963,884

Gross Margin

68,397



42,537



56,657



125,054



89,289

Income (Loss) from Operations

22,819



(5,182)



13,783



36,602



(385,939)

Net Income (Loss)

6,241



(24,788)



(9,365)



(3,124)



(392,386)























Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.06



$ (0.25)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.03)



$ (3.96)













For the second quarter of 2021:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $60.6 million

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income was $24.2 million

Cash flow generated from operations was $50.5 million and free cash flow was $37.9 million

Cash position increased by $13.3 million , from $443 million to $456 million

We retired $30.5 million of our 2024 senior notes through open market repurchases

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "Based on our first half financial performance and expectations for the second half of 2021, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $200 million to $225 million for the full year. This confidence, despite ongoing uncertainties associated with COVID-19, stems from positive client interactions, supportive oil price expectations, and growing backlog.

"Our second quarter 2021 results returned positive net income, and we produced adjusted EBITDA of $60.6 million, which exceeded consensus estimates. These positive results were attributable to the increased seasonal demand for our services and products in our energy businesses, growth in our government focused business segment, and forfeitures of long-term incentive accruals in Unallocated Expenses.

Segment Results:

"Sequentially, Subsea Robotics (SSR) revenue and adjusted operating income both increased as expected due to higher seasonal activity for ROV, survey, and tooling services. SSR adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% was relatively consistent with the first quarter of 2021, with pricing remaining stable across our SSR business lines.

"Second quarter 2021 ROV days on hire were sequentially higher for both drill support and vessel-based services as compared to first quarter 2021. Fleet utilization rose significantly, averaging 62% for the quarter, as compared to 53% for the first quarter. Our fleet use during the quarter was 58% in drill support and 42% in vessel-based activity, compared to 64% and 36%, respectively, during the first quarter. Second quarter 2021 average ROV revenue per day on hire of $8,056 was 2% higher than the first quarter of 2021.

"Manufactured Products (MP) second quarter 2021 adjusted operating income declined from the first quarter of 2021 on lower revenue. Sequentially, adjusted operating income margin decreased to 1% from 4% in the first quarter of 2021 as lower segment revenue decreased the ability to leverage our cost base. Our Manufactured Products backlog on June 30, 2021 was $315 million, compared to our March 31, 2021 backlog of $248 million. Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.3 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 0.8 for the trailing 12 months.

"The second quarter 2021 Offshore Projects Group (OPG) adjusted operating income declined as compared to the first quarter of 2021 despite a meaningful increase in revenue. Revenue benefited from ongoing field activities on several projects in Angola and a seasonal increase in intervention, maintenance and repair (IMR) work in the Gulf of Mexico. The sequential decline in adjusted operating income margin, from 10% in the first quarter of 2021 to 7% in the second quarter of 2021, was primarily due to unplanned downtime and related costs associated with the Angola riserless light well intervention project, which was partially offset by higher IMR activity levels in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) sequential adjusted operating income was higher on a 19% increase in revenue. Higher seasonal activity and the start-up of several new projects contributed to the revenue increase. Continuing efficiency improvements, including utilization of field personnel, resulted in adjusted operating income margin increasing to 7% in the second quarter 2021 from 5% in the first quarter of 2021.

"Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) second quarter 2021 adjusted operating income improved from the first quarter of 2021 on a 20% increase in revenue. Adjusted operating income margin of 18% was better than forecast due to project mix and favorable rate-based adjustments. At the corporate level for the second quarter of 2021, adjusted Unallocated Expenses of $30.3 million were slightly lower as compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to lower expense accruals related to incentive-based compensation forfeitures.

Third Quarter Outlook:

"For the third quarter, compared to the second quarter, we anticipate relatively flat activity and operating profitability in our SSR, Manufactured Products, and IMDS segments, lower activity levels and relatively flat operating profitability in our OPG segment, and lower activity levels and lower operating profitability in our ADTech segment. Unallocated Expenses are forecast to be in the mid-$30 million range due primarily to increased information technology infrastructure costs and normalized accruals for incentive-based compensation. On a consolidated basis, we expect a sequential decline in third quarter 2021 results, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $50 million to $55 million on slightly lower revenue.

Cash and Liquidity:

"Our cash balance of $456 million, coupled with improved debt markets and our expectation to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2021, will provide us with improved flexibility to address our 2024 debt maturity while we continue to leverage our technologies and core competencies into energy transition opportunities."

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include: the statements concerning Oceaneering's expectations about: full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA range and the bases for that range; characterization of demand or activity levels as seasonal; references to backlog, to the extent backlog may be an indicator of future revenue or profitability; anticipated third quarter segment activity levels and operating profitability as compared to second quarter 2021; forecasted Unallocated Expenses and the bases for that forecast; expectations about consolidated third quarter 2021 sequential results and revenue, and adjusted EBITDA range; characterization of debt markets and expectation to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2021; and the expectation of improved flexibility to address the 2024 debt maturity.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental, customer, supplier, and other responses thereto; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications, force majeure declarations and the exercise of contractual suspension rights and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in tax laws, regulations and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































































Jun 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020































(in thousands)

ASSETS

































Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $456,087 and $452,016)









$ 1,228,876



$ 1,170,263





Net property and equipment











537,909



591,107





Other assets

















294,764



284,472









Total Assets









$ 2,061,549



$ 2,045,842









































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















Current liabilities

















$ 479,523



$ 437,116





Long-term debt

















773,423



805,251





Other long-term liabilities









245,871



245,318





Equity

















562,732



558,157









Total Liabilities and Equity









$ 2,061,549



$ 2,045,842









































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

















Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020



















(in thousands, except per share amounts)









































Revenue









$ 498,199



$ 427,216



$ 437,553



$ 935,752



$ 963,884





Cost of services and products

429,802



384,679



380,896



810,698



874,595







Gross margin

68,397



42,537



56,657



125,054



89,289





Selling, general and administrative expense

45,578



47,719



42,874



88,452



103,460





Long-lived assets impairments

—



—



—



—



68,763





Goodwill impairment

—



—



—



—



303,005







Income (loss) from operations





22,819



(5,182)



13,783



36,602



(385,939)





Interest income









683



511



519



1,202



1,788





Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(9,729)



(11,611)



(10,407)



(20,136)



(24,073)





Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

378



674



534



912



1,871





Other income (expense), net

(1,955)



(3,660)



(1,453)



(3,408)



(10,788)







Income (loss) before income taxes

12,196



(19,268)



2,976



15,172



(417,141)





Provision (benefit) for income taxes

5,955



5,520



12,341



18,296



(24,755)







Net Income (Loss)

$ 6,241



$ (24,788)



$ (9,365)



$ (3,124)



$ (392,386)









































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

100,847



99,273



99,461



99,613



99,164



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.06



$ (0.25)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.03)



$ (3.96)









































The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.



SEGMENT INFORMATION





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020 *

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020 *









($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics





























Revenue



$ 141,371



$ 119,234



$ 119,119



$ 260,490



$ 259,004



Gross margin



$ 31,767



$ 21,324



$ 24,078



$ 55,845



$ 40,797

Operating income (loss)



$ 21,710



$ 11,662



$ 14,619



$ 36,329



$ (82,421)

Operating income (loss) %



15 %

10 %

12 %

14 %

(32) %

ROV days available



22,750



22,750



22,469



45,219



45,500



ROV days utilized



14,005



13,501



11,887



25,892



28,354



ROV utilization



62 %

59 %

53 %

57 %

62 %





























Manufactured Products





























Revenue



$ 79,127



$ 100,570



$ 86,825



$ 165,952



$ 267,104



Gross margin



$ 8,391



$ 13,679



$ 10,004



$ 18,395



$ 31,628

Operating income (loss)



$ 790



$ 3,865



$ 2,753



$ 3,543



$ (62,273)

Operating income (loss) %



1 %

4 %

3 %

2 %

(23) % Backlog at end of period



$ 315,000



$ 380,000



$ 248,000



$ 315,000



$ 380,000































Offshore Projects Group





























Revenue



$ 107,951



$ 73,840



$ 89,234



$ 197,185



$ 148,094



Gross margin



$ 14,566



$ 3,170



$ 15,111



$ 29,677



$ 5,265

Operating income (loss)



$ 7,996



$ (4,135)



$ 8,813



$ 16,809



$ (83,458)

Operating income (loss) %



7 %

(6) %

10 %

9 %

(56) %





























Integrity Management & Digital Solutions

























Revenue



$ 64,070



$ 53,969



$ 54,048



$ 118,118



$ 118,698



Gross margin



$ 10,462



$ 5,455



$ 8,209



$ 18,671



$ 15,247

Operating income (loss)



$ 4,721



$ (1,825)



$ 2,474



$ 7,195



$ (123,360)

Operating income (loss) %



7 %

(3) %

5 %

6 %

(104) %





























Aerospace and Defense Technologies

























Revenue



$ 105,680



$ 79,603



$ 88,327



$ 194,007



$ 170,984



Gross margin



$ 24,603



$ 17,313



$ 22,110



$ 46,713



$ 34,798

Operating income (loss)



$ 19,340



$ 13,430



$ 16,839



$ 36,179



$ 26,401

Operating income (loss) %



18 %

17 %

19 %

19 %

15 %



























Unallocated Expenses



























Gross margin



$ (21,392)



$ (18,404)



$ (22,855)



$ (44,247)



$ (38,446)

Operating income (loss)



$ (31,738)



$ (28,179)



$ (31,715)



$ (63,453)



$ (60,828)



























Total

































Revenue



$ 498,199



$ 427,216



$ 437,553



$ 935,752



$ 963,884



Gross margin



$ 68,397



$ 42,537



$ 56,657



$ 125,054



$ 89,289

Operating income (loss)



$ 22,819



$ (5,182)



$ 13,783



$ 36,602



$ (385,939)

Operating income (loss) %



5 %

(1) %

3 %

4 %

(40) %

The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information" for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.





























* Recast to reflect segment changes.























SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020











(in thousands)























Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions



$ 12,629



$ 10,631



$ 10,699



$ 23,328



$ 37,860





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020 *

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020 *











(in thousands) Depreciation and amortization:





















Energy Services and Products























Subsea Robotics



$ 22,436



$ 25,080



$ 22,952



$ 45,388



$ 164,267



Manufactured Products



3,248



3,587



3,227



6,475



19,551



Offshore Projects Group



6,862



8,255



7,125



13,987



83,162



Integrity Management & Digital Solutions



1,091



757



1,124



2,215



125,100

Total Energy Services and Products



33,637



37,679



34,428



68,065



392,080

Aerospace and Defense Technologies



1,404



658



1,276



2,680



1,345

Unallocated Expenses



184



361



767



951



1,469



Total Depreciation and Amortization



$ 35,225



$ 38,698



$ 36,471



$ 71,696



$ 394,894































Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $310 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.





























* Recast to reflect segment changes.























RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(continued)



































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)













































For the Three Months Ended











Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021











Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS











(in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 6,241



$ 0.06



$ (24,788)



$ (0.25)



$ (9,365)



$ (0.09)



Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset





1,415







—







—









Restructuring expenses and other

—







5,708







1,308









Foreign currency (gains) losses

1,800







3,908







1,861







Total pre-tax adjustments

3,215







9,616







3,169









































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods

(674)







(2,331)







(605)







Discrete tax items:

























Share-based compensation

(4)







16







577







Uncertain tax positions

186







735







(16)







U.S. CARES Act

—







1,159







—







Valuation allowances

3,525







3,245







6,758







Other

(2,136)







(1,887)







2,275









Total discrete tax adjustments

1,571







3,268







9,594









Total of adjustments

4,112







10,553







12,158







Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ 10,353



$ 0.10



$ (14,235)



$ (0.14)



$ 2,793



$ 0.03



Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





100,847







99,273







100,480









































































































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)

















































For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020

















Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP









$ (3,124)



$ (0.03)



$ (392,386)



$ (3.96)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

























Long-lived assets impairments









—







68,763







Long-lived assets write-offs









—







7,328







Goodwill impairment









—







303,005







Loss on sale of asset













1,415







—







Restructuring expenses and other









1,308







12,338







Foreign currency (gains) losses









3,661







10,958





Total pre-tax adjustments









6,384







402,392





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods









(1,279)







(47,686)





Discrete tax items:























Share-based compensation









573







1,003





Uncertain tax positions









170







(8,917)





U.S. CARES Act









—







(32,625)





Valuation allowances









10,283







68,453





Other









139







(937)







Total discrete tax adjustments









11,165







26,977







Total of adjustments









16,270







381,683





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









$ 13,146



$ 0.13



$ (10,703)



$ (0.11)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)













100,672







99,164































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended









Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020









($ in thousands)



























Net income (loss)



$ 6,241



$ (24,788)



$ (9,365)



$ (3,124)



$ (392,386)

Depreciation and amortization



35,225



38,698



36,471



71,696



394,894



Subtotal



41,466



13,910



27,106



68,572



2,508

Interest expense, net of interest income

9,046



11,100



9,888



18,934



22,285

Amortization included in interest expense

907



333



303



1,210



—

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



5,955



5,520



12,341



18,296



(24,755)



EBITDA



57,374



30,863



49,638



107,012



38

Adjustments for the effects of:























Long-lived assets impairments



—



—



—



—



68,763



Loss on sale of asset



1,415



—



—



1,415



—



Restructuring expenses and other



—



5,708



1,308



1,308



12,338



Foreign currency (gains) losses



1,800



3,908



1,861



3,661



10,958





Total of adjustments



3,215



9,616



3,169



6,384



92,059



Adjusted EBITDA



$ 60,589



$ 40,479



$ 52,807



$ 113,396



$ 92,097





























Revenue



$ 498,199



$ 427,216



$ 437,553



$ 935,752



$ 963,884





























EBITDA margin %



12 %

7 %

11 %

11 %

— % Adjusted EBITDA margin %



12 %

9 %

12 %

12 %

10 %





















































Free Cash Flow





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020





(in thousands) Net Income (loss)

$ 6,241



$ (24,788)



$ (9,365)



$ (3,124)



$ (392,386)

Non-cash adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization, including goodwill impairment

35,225



38,698



36,471



71,696



394,894



Long-lived asset impairments

—



—



—



—



68,763



Other non-cash

(1,294)



41



(365)



(1,659)



(4,585)

Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities

10,374



23,567



(28,464)



(18,090)



(61,318)

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

50,546



37,518



(1,723)



48,823



5,368

Purchases of property and equipment

(12,629)



(10,631)



(10,699)



(23,328)



(37,860)

Free Cash Flow

$ 37,917



$ 26,887



$ (12,422)



$ 25,495



$ (32,492)









































































2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates









































For the Three Months Ended

















September 30, 2021

















Low

High

















(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes













$ 4,000



$ 7,000

Depreciation and amortization













36,000



38,000



Subtotal













40,000



45,000

Interest expense, net of interest income













10,000



10,000



Adjusted EBITDA













$ 50,000



$ 55,000











































For the Year Ended

















December 31, 2021

















Low

High

















(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes













$ 15,000



$ 35,000

Depreciation and amortization













145,000



150,000



Subtotal













160,000



185,000

Interest expense, net of interest income













40,000



40,000



Adjusted EBITDA













$ 200,000



$ 225,000

































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 21,710



$ 790



$ 7,996



$ 4,721



$ 19,340



$ (31,738)



$ 22,819

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 21,710



$ 790



$ 7,996



$ 4,721



$ 19,340



$ (30,323)



$ 24,234



































Revenue

$ 141,371



$ 79,127



$ 107,951



$ 64,070



$ 105,680







$ 498,199

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

15 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

18 %





5 % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

15 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

18 %





5 %



















































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 *







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 11,662



$ 3,865



$ (4,135)



$ (1,825)



$ 13,430



$ (28,179)



$ (5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708





Total of adjustments

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 13,042



$ 5,077



$ (2,730)



$ (289)



$ 13,430



$ (28,004)



$ 526



































Revenue

$ 119,234



$ 100,570



$ 73,840



$ 53,969



$ 79,603







$ 427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

4 %

(6) %

(3) %

17 %





(1) % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

11 %

5 %

(4) %

(1) %

17 %





— %

* Recast to reflect segment changes.



































































































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,619



$ 2,753



$ 8,813



$ 2,474



$ 16,839



$ (31,715)



$ 13,783

Adjustments for the effects of:





























Restructuring expenses and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 15,014



$ 3,290



$ 8,962



$ 2,691



$ 16,849



$ (31,715)



$ 15,091



































Revenue

$ 119,119



$ 86,825



$ 89,234



$ 54,048



$ 88,327







$ 437,553

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

12 %

3 %

10 %

5 %

19 %





3 % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

13 %

4 %

10 %

5 %

19 %





3 %









Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 36,329



$ 3,543



$ 16,809



$ 7,195



$ 36,179



$ (63,453)



$ 36,602

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415



Restructuring expenses and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



1,415



2,723



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 36,724



$ 4,080



$ 16,958



$ 7,412



$ 36,189



$ (62,038)



$ 39,325



































Revenue

$ 260,490



$ 165,952



$ 197,185



$ 118,118



$ 194,007







$ 935,752

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

14 %

2 %

9 %

6 %

19 %





4 % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

14 %

2 %

9 %

6 %

19 %





4 %









































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 *







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (82,421)



$ (62,273)



$ (83,458)



$ (123,360)



$ 26,401



$ (60,828)



$ (385,939)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328



—



—



—



—



—



7,328



Goodwill impairment

102,118



11,388



66,285



123,214



—



—



303,005



Restructuring expenses and other

2,299



3,196



2,621



3,767



—



455



12,338





Total of adjustments

111,745



75,658



76,428



127,148



—



455



391,434



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 29,324



$ 13,385



$ (7,030)



$ 3,788



$ 26,401



$ (60,373)



$ 5,495



































Revenue

$ 259,004



$ 267,104



$ 148,094



$ 118,698



$ 170,984







$ 963,884

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(32) %

(23) %

(56) %

(104) %

15 %





(40) % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

11 %

5 %

(5) %

3 %

15 %





1 %

* Recast to reflect segment changes.































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 21,710



$ 790



$ 7,996



$ 4,721



$ 19,340



$ (31,738)



$ 22,819

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

22,436



3,248



6,862



1,091



1,404



184



35,225



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(670)



(670)



EBITDA

44,146



4,038



14,858



5,812



20,744



(32,224)



57,374

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



1,800



1,800





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



3,215



3,215

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 44,146



$ 4,038



$ 14,858



$ 5,812



$ 20,744



$ (29,009)



$ 60,589



































Revenue

$ 141,371



$ 79,127



$ 107,951



$ 64,070



$ 105,680







$ 498,199

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

15 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

18 %





5 % EBITDA Margin

31 %

5 %

14 %

9 %

20 %





12 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31 %

5 %

14 %

9 %

20 %





12 %









































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 *







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 11,662



$ 3,865



$ (4,135)



$ (1,825)



$ 13,430



$ (28,179)



$ (5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

25,080



3,587



8,255



757



658



361



38,698



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(2,653)



(2,653)



EBITDA

36,742



7,452



4,120



(1,068)



14,088



(30,471)



30,863

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,908



3,908





Total of adjustments

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



4,083



9,616

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,122



$ 8,664



$ 5,525



$ 468



$ 14,088



$ (26,388)



$ 40,479



































Revenue

$ 119,234



$ 100,570



$ 73,840



$ 53,969



$ 79,603







$ 427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

4 %

(6) %

(3) %

17 %





(1) % EBITDA Margin

31 %

7 %

6 %

(2) %

18 %





7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

9 %

7 %

1 %

18 %





9 %

































* Recast to reflect segment changes.



































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,619



$ 2,753



$ 8,813



$ 2,474



$ 16,839



$ (31,715)



$ 13,783

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

22,952



3,227



7,125



1,124



1,276



767



36,471



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(616)



(616)



EBITDA

37,571



5,980



15,938



3,598



18,115



(31,564)



49,638

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



1,861



1,861





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



1,861



3,169

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37,966



$ 6,517



$ 16,087



$ 3,815



$ 18,125



$ (29,703)



$ 52,807



































Revenue

$ 119,119



$ 86,825



$ 89,234



$ 54,048



$ 88,327







$ 437,553

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

12 %

3 %

10 %

5 %

19 %





3 % EBITDA Margin

32 %

7 %

18 %

7 %

21 %





11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

8 %

18 %

7 %

21 %





12 %









































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 36,329



$ 3,543



$ 16,809



$ 7,195



$ 36,179



$ (63,453)



$ 36,602

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

45,388



6,475



13,987



2,215



2,680



951



71,696



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(1,286)



(1,286)



EBITDA

81,717



10,018



30,796



9,410



38,859



(63,788)



107,012

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415



Restructuring expenses and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,661



3,661





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



5,076



6,384

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,112



$ 10,555



$ 30,945



$ 9,627



$ 38,869



$ (58,712)



$ 113,396



































Revenue

$ 260,490



$ 165,952



$ 197,185



$ 118,118



$ 194,007







$ 935,752

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

14 %

2 %

9 %

6 %

19 %





4 % EBITDA Margin

31 %

6 %

16 %

8 %

20 %





11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

6 %

16 %

8 %

20 %





12 %









































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 *







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (82,421)



$ (62,273)



$ (83,458)



$ (123,360)



$ 26,401



$ (60,828)



$ (385,939)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

164,267



19,551



83,162



125,100



1,345



1,469



394,894



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(8,917)



(8,917)



EBITDA

81,846



(42,722)



(296)



1,740



27,746



(68,276)



38

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Restructuring expenses and other

2,299



3,196



2,621



3,767



—



455



12,338



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



10,958



10,958





Total of adjustments

2,299



64,270



10,143



3,934



—



11,413



92,059

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84,145



$ 21,548



$ 9,847



$ 5,674



$ 27,746



$ (56,863)



$ 92,097



































Revenue

$ 259,004



$ 267,104



$ 148,094



$ 118,698



$ 170,984







$ 963,884

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(32) %

(23) %

(56) %

(104) %

15 %





(40) % EBITDA Margin

32 %

(16) %

— %

1 %

16 %





— % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

8 %

7 %

5 %

16 %





10 %

































* Recast to reflect segment changes.

























