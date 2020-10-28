Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $79.4 million, or $(0.80) per share, on revenue of $440 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted net loss was $17.6 million, or $(0.18) per share, reflecting the impact of $68.7 of pre-tax adjustments associated with goodwill impairment, write-offs of fixed assets, inventory write-downs, restructuring expenses, and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $6.3 million of discrete tax adjustments.

During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2020, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $24.8 million, or $(0.25) per share, on revenue of $427 million. Adjusted net loss was $14.2 million, or $(0.14) per share, reflecting the impact of $9.6 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with restructuring expenses and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $3.3 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins) and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.



Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Sep 30,

















2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





















Revenue

$ 439,743



$ 497,647



$ 427,216



$ 1,403,627



$ 1,487,314

Gross Margin

29,651



49,061



42,537



118,940



118,631

Income (Loss) from Operations

(60,620)



(5,194)



(5,182)



(446,559)



(36,543)

Net Income (Loss)

(79,365)



(25,523)



(24,788)



(471,751)



(85,532)























Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (0.80)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.25)



$ (4.76)



$ (0.87)













Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "In September, we announced a realignment of our operating segments, and this is our first quarter to announce earnings under this new structure. The primary reason for adopting the new operating segments was to better leverage common synergies, thereby enabling productivity in how work is performed. We are seeing the results of these changes in our consolidated third quarter 2020 results. Despite continuing energy and entertainment market headwinds, we generated positive free cash flow, and both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income improved as compared to the second quarter 2020. Overall, we were encouraged by the performance of our energy businesses and the stable contribution from our Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) segment.

"On a consolidated basis, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million, exceeding the consensus estimate. Our consolidated adjusted operating income for the third quarter 2020 improved as efficiency gains from our cost-out efforts are meaningfully enhancing our bottom-line results. Sequentially, the adjusted operating results for each of our segments, except Subsea Robotics (SSR), improved as compared to the second quarter 2020. Each operating segment reported positive adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA. Our cash position of $359 million at September 30, 2020 increased by $25.3 million from June 30, 2020, as we generated $19.0 million of free cash flow, largely driven by positive contributions from operations and working capital, and ongoing capital conservation.

"Operationally, for the third quarter 2020, our SSR adjusted operating income decreased on flat revenue, primarily due to lower contributions from our tooling and survey businesses. Due to this lower contribution, SSR adjusted EBITDA margins declined slightly to 31% in the third quarter 2020 as compared to 32% in the second quarter 2020.

"Our third quarter 2020 remotely operated vehicle (ROV) performance was comparable with the second quarter 2020. As of September 30, 2020, our ROV fleet count was 250 systems, the same as June 30, 2020. Our fleet utilization during the third quarter 2020 was 59%, the same as the prior quarter. Sequentially, ROV days on hire were flat as well. Average ROV revenue per day on hire was marginally lower, declining 1% sequentially, primarily due to changes in geographic mix.

"Our ROV fleet use during the quarter was 56% in drill support and 44% in vessel-based activity. The decline in the number of working floating drilling rigs from the second quarter 2020 to third quarter 2020 led to fewer days on hire for our drill support services, which were offset by an increase in days on hire for vessel-based services. As of September 30, 2020, we had ROV contracts on 76 of the 133 floating rigs under contract, or 57%. As of June 30, 2020, we had ROV contracts on 86 of the 139 floating rigs under contract, or 62%. Subject to quarterly variances, we continue to expect our drill support market share to generally remain in the 60% range.

"Manufactured Products (MP) adjusted operating income during the third quarter 2020 was up slightly as compared to the second quarter 2020, on a 10% increase in revenue. Much of the revenue increase was attributable to percentage-of-completion revenue recognition on certain lower margin project components in our umbilical manufacturing business. During the third quarter, COVID-19 had limited impact on our energy manufacturing business, but continued to adversely affect manufacturing timing in our non-energy entertainment business.

"Overall, for year-to-date 2020, reduced order intake in our energy-related manufacturing business is primarily attributable to the significant decrease in final investment decisions undertaken by our oil and gas customers, due to low oil demand and pricing. Our MP backlog as of September 30, 2020 was $318 million, compared to our recast June 30, 2020 backlog of $380 million. Our book-to-bill ratio, year to date, was 0.4 and for the past twelve months was 0.5.

"Sequentially, Offshore Projects Group (OPG) third quarter adjusted operating results improved on flat revenue. Call-out work during the third quarter was relatively consistent with the second quarter 2020, with the improved operating results benefiting from the cost-outs and operating synergies implemented in connection with our new operating model. The impacts of COVID-19 continue to delay the Angola light well intervention project, but we are optimistic that this work will begin to move forward either late in the fourth quarter 2020 or early in the first quarter 2021. Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) adjusted operating results were higher sequentially on flat revenue and improved execution.

"Our government-focused business, ADTech, reported slightly higher sequential adjusted operating income for the third quarter 2020 on slightly higher revenues. ADTech represented approximately 19% of our consolidated revenues during the third quarter of 2020 and we appreciate the relative stability of this business, considering the challenges we currently face in our energy businesses. Unallocated Expenses for the third quarter 2020 declined sequentially, due primarily to lower accruals for incentive-based compensation.

"Looking forward, we believe our fourth quarter 2020 results will decline sequentially with the onset of lower seasonal offshore activity and customer budget exhaustion negatively affecting our energy businesses. Sequentially, we are projecting lower operating results in each of our segments, except Manufactured Products, which is expected to recognize higher revenue and operating income as a result of percentage-of-completion revenue and operating income recognition on certain projects. Unallocated Expenses are expected to approximate $30 million.

"For the full year of 2020, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA in the range of $165 million to $175 million. We are narrowing our guidance range for capital expenditures to $50 million to $60 million. We affirm guidance for cash tax payments in the range of $30 million to $35 million, and our expectation of CARES Act and other tax refunds in the range of $16 million to $34 million. We continue to expect to generate positive free cash flow for the full year of 2020 and expect the fourth quarter of 2020 to benefit from positive working capital changes and the tax refunds mentioned above.

"We announced a plan at the end of the first quarter 2020 to reduce annualized expenses in the range of $125 million to $160 million by the end of 2020, inclusive of $35 million to $40 million of reduced depreciation expense. We estimate that, since launching this plan, approximately $100 million of annualized cost reductions have been initiated, exclusive of depreciation, with additional savings expected to be achieved through the fourth quarter of 2020. We continue to estimate the cash costs associated with these actions to approximate $15 million in 2020.

"We anticipate the oil sector will face continuing headwinds in 2021, due to uncertainties around demand recovery and the resulting softness in energy commodity prices. Despite this backdrop, we currently expect our consolidated activity levels and EBITDA performance in 2021 will closely resemble 2020. We also expect to generate significant free cash flow in 2021, which will also benefit from working capital release associated with final project milestone payments in our Manufactured Products segment. We will continue to review our forecast as we develop a definitive operating plan for 2021 and will update our expectations during the year-end reporting process.

"Preserving and improving our liquidity and balance sheet remain high priorities. The firm capital discipline policy we adopted in 2020 is showing tangible results which we expect will provide meaningful free cash flow in the future."

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's: estimated timing of commencement of the Angola light well intervention project; estimated future drill support market share; fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 segment operating results; forecasted fourth quarter Unallocated Expenses and annual guidance ranges for adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, cash tax payments, and CARES Act tax refunds; belief in generating positive free cash flow during 2020 with the fourth quarter benefiting from CARES Act tax refunds and positive working capital changes; estimate of annualized cost reductions initiated, expected additional savings to be achieved through the fourth quarter of 2020, and estimated cash costs associated with its 2020 plan to reduce annualized expenses; anticipated oil sector outlook; expected 2021 consolidated activity levels, EBITDA, and free cash flow; continued review and update of its forecast; and expectation of future free cash flow.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental, customer, supplier, and other responses thereto; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in tax laws, regulations and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































































Sep 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

























(in thousands) ASSETS































Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $358,777 and $373,655)









$ 1,125,820



$ 1,244,436



Net property and equipment











609,426



776,532



Other assets

















302,454



719,695







Total Assets









$ 2,037,700



$ 2,740,663





































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Current liabilities

















$ 431,175



$ 600,956



Long-term debt

















805,631



796,516



Other long-term liabilities









241,475



267,782



Equity

















559,419



1,075,409







Total Liabilities and Equity









$ 2,037,700



$ 2,740,663





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

















Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)





































Revenue









$ 439,743



$ 497,647



$ 427,216



$ 1,403,627



$ 1,487,314



Cost of services and products

410,092



448,586



384,679



1,284,687



1,368,683





Gross margin

29,651



49,061



42,537



118,940



118,631



Selling, general and administrative expense

49,396



54,255



47,719



152,856



155,174



Long-lived assets impairments

—



—



—



68,763



—



Goodwill impairment

40,875



—



—



343,880



—





Income (loss) from operations





(60,620)



(5,194)



(5,182)



(446,559)



(36,543)



Interest income









414



2,089



511



2,202



6,541



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(9,250)



(11,382)



(11,611)



(33,323)



(31,005)



Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

131



554



674



2,002



390



Other income (expense), net

(2,836)



(3,660)



(3,660)



(13,624)



(2,934)





Income (loss) before income taxes

(72,161)



(17,593)



(19,268)



(489,302)



(63,551)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

7,204



7,930



5,520



(17,551)



21,981





Net Income (Loss)

$ (79,365)



$ (25,523)



$ (24,788)



$ (471,751)



$ (85,532)





































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

99,297



98,930



99,273



99,209



98,858

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.80)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.25)



$ (4.76)



$ (0.87)





































The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION









For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended







Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 *

Jun 30, 2020 *

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 *





($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics





















Revenue

$ 119,617



$ 151,492



$ 119,234



$ 378,621



$ 432,548



Gross margin

$ 13,378



$ 26,783



$ 21,324



$ 54,175



$ 65,829

Operating income (loss)

$ 2,127



$ 15,457



$ 11,662



$ (80,294)



$ 33,277

Operating income (loss) %

2 %

10 %

10 %

(21) %

8 %

ROV Days available

23,000



25,392



22,750



68,500



74,904



ROV Days utilized

13,601



15,146



13,501



41,955



43,511



ROV Utilization

59 %

60 %

59 %

61 %

58 %

























Manufactured Products























Revenue

$ 110,416



$ 114,487



$ 100,570



$ 377,520



$ 334,488



Gross margin

$ 11,242



$ 9,145



$ 13,679



$ 42,870



$ 32,076

Operating income (loss)

$ (38,198)



$ (2,158)



$ 3,865



$ (100,471)



$ 1,070

Operating income (loss) %

(35) %

(2) %

4 %

(27) %

— % Backlog at end of period

$ 318,000



$ 582,000



$ 380,000



$ 318,000



$ 582,000



























Offshore Projects Group























Revenue

$ 73,212



$ 89,115



$ 73,840



$ 221,306



$ 289,193



Gross margin

$ (1,633)



$ 8,337



$ 3,170



$ 3,632



$ 20,163

Operating income (loss)

$ (12,282)



$ (34)



$ (4,135)



$ (95,740)



$ (2,792)

Operating income (loss) %

(17) %

— %

(6) %

(43) %

(1) %

























Integrity Management & Digital Solutions





















Revenue

$ 53,933



$ 65,332



$ 53,969



$ 172,631



$ 198,057



Gross margin

$ 7,129



$ 6,612



$ 5,455



$ 22,376



$ 21,494

Operating income (loss)

$ 793



$ (1,721)



$ (1,825)



$ (122,567)



$ (3,669)

Operating income (loss) %

1 %

(3) %

(3) %

(71) %

(2) %

























Aerospace and Defense Technologies





















Revenue

$ 82,565



$ 77,221



$ 79,603



$ 253,549



$ 233,028



Gross margin

$ 16,668



$ 15,960



$ 17,313



$ 51,466



$ 43,234

Operating income (loss)

$ 13,097



$ 11,709



$ 13,430



$ 39,498



$ 30,214

Operating income (loss) %

16 %

15 %

17 %

16 %

13 %























Unallocated Expenses























Gross margin

$ (17,133)



$ (17,776)



$ (18,404)



$ (55,579)



$ (64,165)

Operating income (loss)

$ (26,157)



$ (28,447)



$ (28,179)



$ (86,985)



$ (94,643)

























Total



























Revenue

$ 439,743



$ 497,647



$ 427,216



$ 1,403,627



$ 1,487,314



Gross margin

$ 29,651



$ 49,061



$ 42,537



$ 118,940



$ 118,631

Operating income (loss)

$ (60,620)



$ (5,194)



$ (5,182)



$ (446,559)



$ (36,543)

Operating income (loss) %

(14) %

(1) %

(1) %

(32) %

(2) %

The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables in our Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information section for financial measures that management considers representative of our ongoing operations.

* Recast to reflect segment changes.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended











Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019











(in thousands)























Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions



$ 7,980



$ 57,985



$ 10,631



$ 45,840



128,847





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended











Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 *

Jun 30, 2020 *

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019











(in thousands) Depreciation and amortization:





















Energy Services and Products























Subsea Robotics



$ 25,144



$ 31,090



$ 25,080



$ 189,411



$ 95,917



Manufactured Products



44,028



4,920



3,587



63,579



14,953



Offshore Projects Group



15,147



10,610



8,255



98,309



30,758



Integrity Management & Digital Solutions



866



2,087



757



125,966



6,170

Total Energy Services and Products



85,185



48,707



37,679



477,265



147,798

Aerospace and Defense Technologies



654



640



658



1,999



1,998

Unallocated Expenses



1,712



1,220



361



3,181



3,561

Total Depreciation and Amortization



$ 87,551



$ 50,567



$ 38,698



$ 482,445



$ 153,357































In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $48 million and $358 million, respectively.





























* Recast to reflect segment changes.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)









































For the Three Months Ended









Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020









Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (79,365)



$ (0.80)



$ (25,523)



$ (0.26)



$ (24,788)



$ (0.25)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

























Long-lived assets write-offs

7,243







—







—







Inventory write-downs

7,038







—







—







Goodwill impairment

40,875







—







—







Restructuring expenses and other

11,048







—







5,708







Foreign currency (gains) losses

2,462







3,516







3,908





Total pre-tax adjustments

68,666







3,516







9,616





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods

(13,211)







(738)







(2,331)





Discrete tax items:























Share-based compensation

16







—







16





Uncertain tax positions

(55)







(520)







735





U.S. CARES Act

—







—







1,159





Tax reform

—







(8,492)







—





Valuation allowances

6,599







(32)







3,245





Other

(278)







2,079







(1,887)







Total discrete tax adjustments

6,282







(6,965)







3,268







Total of adjustments

61,737







(4,187)







10,553





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (17,628)



$ (0.18)



$ (29,710)



$ (0.30)



$ (14,235)



$ (0.14)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





99,297







98,930







99,273



































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)



















For the Nine Months Ended











Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019

















Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP









$ (471,751)



$ (4.76)



$ (85,532)



$ (0.87)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

























Long-lived assets impairments









68,763







—







Long-lived assets write-offs









14,571







—







Inventory write-downs









7,038







—







Goodwill impairment









343,880







—







Restructuring expenses and other









23,386







—







Foreign currency (gains) losses









13,420







2,843





Total pre-tax adjustments









471,058







2,843





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods









(60,897)







(597)





Discrete tax items:























Share-based compensation









1,019







987





Uncertain tax positions









(8,972)







1,770





U.S. CARES Act









(32,625)







—





Tax reform









—







(8,492)





Valuation allowances









75,052







1,507





Other









(1,215)







2,374







Total discrete tax adjustments









33,259







(1,854)







Total of adjustments









443,420







392





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









$ (28,331)



$ (0.29)



$ (85,140)



$ (0.86)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)













99,209







98,858



































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION





























EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019









($ in thousands)



























Net income (loss)



$ (79,365)



$ (25,523)



$ (24,788)



$ (471,751)



$ (85,532)

Depreciation and amortization



87,551



50,567



38,698



482,445



153,357



Subtotal



8,186



25,044



13,910



10,694



67,825

Interest expense, net of interest income

8,836



9,293



11,100



31,121



24,464

Amortization included in interest expense

317



(335)



333



317



(1,010)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



7,204



7,930



5,520



(17,551)



21,981



EBITDA



24,543



41,932



30,863



24,581



113,260

Adjustments for the effects of:























Long-lived assets impairments



—



—



—



68,763



—



Inventory write-downs



7,038



—



—



7,038



—



Restructuring expenses and other



11,048



—



5,708



23,386



—



Foreign currency (gains) losses



2,462



3,516



3,908



13,420



2,843





Total of adjustments



20,548



3,516



9,616



112,607



2,843



Adjusted EBITDA



$ 45,091



$ 45,448



$ 40,479



$ 137,188



$ 116,103





























Revenue



$ 439,743



$ 497,647



$ 427,216



$ 1,403,627



$ 1,487,314





























EBITDA margin %



6 %

8 %

7 %

2 %

8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %



10 %

9 %

9 %

10 %

8 %

















































































Free Cash Flow





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended





Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019





(in thousands) Net Income (loss)

$ (79,365)



$ (25,523)



$ (24,788)



$ (471,751)



$ (85,532)

Non-cash adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization, including goodwill impairment

87,551



50,567



38,698



482,445



153,357



Other non-cash

9,423



(5,461)



41



73,601



(4,904)

Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities

9,386



19,875



23,567



(51,932)



49,246

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

26,995



39,458



37,518



32,363



112,167

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,980)



(57,985)



(10,631)



(45,840)



(128,847)

Free Cash Flow

$ 19,015



$ (18,527)



$ 26,887



$ (13,477)



$ (16,680)









































































2020 Adjusted EBITDA Estimate

















For the Year Ended

















December 31, 2020

















Low

High

















(in thousands) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes













$ (38,000)



$ (28,000)

Depreciation and amortization













160,000



160,000



Subtotal













122,000



132,000

Interest expense, net of interest income













43,000



43,000



Adjusted EBITDA













$ 165,000



$ 175,000



























RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION







Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







Subsea Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity

Management

& Digital Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense

Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 2,127



$ (38,198)



$ (12,282)



$ 793



$ 13,097



$ (26,157)



$ (60,620)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets write-offs

—



—



7,243



—



—



—



7,243



Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Goodwill impairment

—



40,875



—



—



—



—



40,875



Restructuring expenses and other

2,535



2,559



5,326



83



545



—



11,048





Total of adjustments

9,573



43,434



12,569



83



545



—



66,204



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 11,700



$ 5,236



$ 287



$ 876



$ 13,642



$ (26,157)



$ 5,584



































Revenue

$ 119,617



$ 110,416



$ 73,212



$ 53,933



$ 82,565







$ 439,743

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

2 %

(35) %

(17) %

1 %

16 %





(14) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

10 %

5 %

— %

2 %

17 %





1 %









































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 *







Subsea Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital Solutions

Aerospace and Defense

Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 15,457



$ (2,158)



$ (34)



$ (1,721)



$ 11,709



$ (28,447)



$ (5,194)



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 15,457



$ (2,158)



$ (34)



$ (1,721)



$ 11,709



$ (28,447)



$ (5,194)



































Revenue

$ 151,492



$ 114,487



$ 89,115



$ 65,332



$ 77,221







$ 497,647

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

(2) %

— %

(3) %

15 %





(1) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

10 %

(2) %

— %

(3) %

15 %





(1) %

* Recast to reflect segment changes.

























































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 *







Subsea Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore Projects

Group

Integrity Management & Digital Solutions

Aerospace and Defense Technologies

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 11,662



$ 3,865



$ (4,135)



$ (1,825)



$ 13,430



$ (28,179)



$ (5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:





























Restructuring expenses and other

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708





Total of adjustments

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 13,042



$ 5,077



$ (2,730)



$ (289)



$ 13,430



$ (28,004)



$ 526



































Revenue

$ 119,234



$ 100,570



$ 73,840



$ 53,969



$ 79,603







$ 427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

4 %

(6) %

(3) %

17 %





(1) % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

11 %

5 %

(4) %

(1) %

17 %





— %

* Recast to reflect segment changes.











Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital Solutions

Aerospace and Defense

Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (80,294)



$ (100,471)



$ (95,740)



$ (122,567)



$ 39,498



$ (86,985)



$ (446,559)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328



—



7,243



—



—



—



14,571



Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Goodwill impairment

102,118



52,263



66,285



123,214



—



—



343,880



Restructuring expenses and other

4,834



5,755



7,947



3,850



545



455



23,386





Total of adjustments

121,318



119,092



88,997



127,231



545



455



457,638



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 41,024



$ 18,621



$ (6,743)



$ 4,664



$ 40,043



$ (86,530)



$ 11,079



































Revenue

$ 378,621



$ 377,520



$ 221,306



$ 172,631



$ 253,549







$ 1,403,627

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(21) %

(27) %

(43) %

(71) %

16 %





(32) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

11 %

5 %

(3) %

3 %

16 %





1 %









































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 *







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity

Management & Digital Solutions

Aerospace and Defense

Technologies

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 33,277



$ 1,070



$ (2,792)



$ (3,669)



$ 30,214



$ (94,643)



$ (36,543)



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 33,277



$ 1,070



$ (2,792)



$ (3,669)



$ 30,214



$ (94,643)



$ (36,543)



































Revenue

$ 432,548



$ 334,488



$ 289,193



$ 198,057



$ 233,028







$ 1,487,314

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

8 %

— %

(1) %

(2) %

13 %





(2) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

8 %

— %

(1) %

(2) %

13 %





(2) %

* Recast to reflect segment changes.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







Subsea Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity

Management

& Digital Solutions

Aerospace and Defense Technologies

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 2,127



$ (38,198)



$ (12,282)



$ 793



$ 13,097



$ (26,157)



$ (60,620)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

25,144



44,028



15,147



866



654



1,712



87,551



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(2,388)



(2,388)



EBITDA

27,271



5,830



2,865



1,659



13,751



(26,833)



24,543

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Restructuring expenses and other

2,535



2,559



5,326



83



545



—



11,048



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



2,462



2,462





Total of adjustments

9,573



2,559



5,326



83



545



2,462



20,548

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36,844



$ 8,389



$ 8,191



$ 1,742



$ 14,296



$ (24,371)



$ 45,091



































Revenue

$ 119,617



$ 110,416



$ 73,212



$ 53,933



$ 82,565







$ 439,743

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

2 %

(35) %

(17) %

1 %

16 %





(14) % EBITDA Margin

23 %

5 %

4 %

3 %

17 %





6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31 %

8 %

11 %

3 %

17 %





10 %









































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 *







Subsea Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity

Management & Digital Solutions

Aerospace and Defense

Technologies

Unallocated Expenses and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 15,457



$ (2,158)



$ (34)



$ (1,721)



$ 11,709



$ (28,447)



$ (5,194)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

31,090



4,920



10,610



2,087



640



1,220



50,567



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(3,441)



(3,441)



EBITDA

46,547



2,762



10,576



366



12,349



(30,668)



41,932

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,516



3,516





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



3,516



3,516

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,547



$ 2,762



$ 10,576



$ 366



$ 12,349



$ (27,152)



$ 45,448



































Revenue

$ 151,492



$ 114,487



$ 89,115



$ 65,332



$ 77,221







$ 497,647

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

(2) %

— %

(3) %

15 %





(1) % EBITDA Margin

31 %

2 %

12 %

1 %

16 %





8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31 %

2 %

12 %

1 %

16 %





9 %

































* Recast to reflect segment changes.

`























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 *







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore Projects

Group

Integrity

Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace and Defense

Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 11,662



$ 3,865



$ (4,135)



$ (1,825)



$ 13,430



$ (28,179)



$ (5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

25,080



3,587



8,255



757



658



361



38,698



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(2,653)



(2,653)



EBITDA

36,742



7,452



4,120



(1,068)



14,088



(30,471)



30,863

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,908



3,908





Total of adjustments

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



4,083



9,616

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,122



$ 8,664



$ 5,525



$ 468



$ 14,088



$ (26,388)



$ 40,479



































Revenue

$ 119,234



$ 100,570



$ 73,840



$ 53,969



$ 79,603







$ 427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

4 %

(6) %

(3) %

17 %





(1) % EBITDA Margin

31 %

7 %

6 %

(2) %

18 %





7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

9 %

7 %

1 %

18 %





9 %

































* Recast to reflect segment changes.











EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore

Projects Group

Integrity Management

& Digital Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (80,294)



$ (100,471)



$ (95,740)



$ (122,567)



$ 39,498



$ (86,985)



$ (446,559)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

189,411



63,579



98,309



125,966



1,999



3,181



482,445



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(11,305)



(11,305)



EBITDA

109,117



(36,892)



2,569



3,399



41,497



(95,109)



24,581

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Restructuring expenses and other

4,834



5,755



7,947



3,850



545



455



23,386



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



13,420



13,420





Total of adjustments

11,872



66,829



15,469



4,017



545



13,875



112,607

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 120,989



$ 29,937



$ 18,038



$ 7,416



$ 42,042



$ (81,234)



$ 137,188



































Revenue

$ 378,621



$ 377,520



$ 221,306



$ 172,631



$ 253,549







$ 1,403,627

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(21) %

(27) %

(43) %

(71) %

16 %





(32) % EBITDA Margin

29 %

(10) %

1 %

2 %

16 %





2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

8 %

8 %

4 %

17 %





10 %









































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 *







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity

Management & Digital Solutions

Aerospace and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 33,277



$ 1,070



$ (2,792)



$ (3,669)



$ 30,214



$ (94,643)



$ (36,543)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

95,917



14,953



30,758



6,170



1,998



3,561



153,357



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(3,554)



(3,554)



EBITDA

129,194



16,023



27,966



2,501



32,212



(94,636)



113,260

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



2,843



2,843





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



2,843



2,843

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 129,194



$ 16,023



$ 27,966



$ 2,501



$ 32,212



$ (91,793)



$ 116,103



































Revenue

$ 432,548



$ 334,488



$ 289,193



$ 198,057



$ 233,028







$ 1,487,314

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

8 %

— %

(1) %

(2) %

13 %





(2) % EBITDA Margin

30 %

5 %

10 %

1 %

14 %





8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30 %

5 %

10 %

1 %

14 %





8 %

































* Recast to reflect segment changes.

