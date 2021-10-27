Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Oct 27, 2021, 17:01 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $7.4 million, or $(0.07) per share, on revenue of $467 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  Adjusted net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.01) per share, reflecting the impact of $0.3 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $5.8 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances.

During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021, Oceaneering reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per share, on revenue of $498 million.  Adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $0.10 per share, reflecting the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with a loss on the sale of an asset and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $1.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins), and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items.  Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.   

Summary of Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Sep 30,









2021

2020

2021

2021

2020











Revenue


$

466,814

$

439,743

$

498,199

$

1,402,566

$

1,403,627

Gross Margin

59,848

29,651

68,397

184,902

118,940

Income (Loss) from Operations

15,769

(60,620)

22,819

52,371

(446,559)

Net Income (Loss)

(7,370)

(79,365)

6,241

(10,494)

(471,751)











Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$

(0.07)

$

(0.80)

$

0.06

$

(0.11)

$

(4.76)





For the third quarter of 2021:

  • Consolidated EBITDA was $50.3 million
  • Consolidated Operating Income was $15.8 million
  • Cash flow generated from operations was $36.5 million
  • Free cash flow was $24.0 million
  • Cash position decreased by $8.4 million, from $456 million to $448 million
  • An additional $32.5 million of our 2024 senior notes were repurchased through open-market transactions

Initial guidance for 2022:

  • Consolidated EBITDA of $225 million to $275 million
  • Free cash flow generation similar to 2021
  • Increased growth capital expenditures as compared to 2021

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "Our planning and preparation were instrumental in our team's ability to navigate through the challenges presented during the third quarter, which included hurricanes, inflation, a tightening labor market, and a constrained global supply chain.  Despite these challenges, we delivered third quarter 2021 EBITDA results consistent with our original guidance and continued to generate cash and pay down debt.  For the full year of 2021, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $210 million to $220 million.  I am encouraged by the positive market fundamentals supporting our traditional businesses as well as our increasing participation in emerging markets.

"During the third quarter of 2021, we produced consolidated EBITDA of $50.3 million, a decrease from the second quarter of 2021 but within the guidance range provided at the beginning of the quarter.  Offshore work in our energy-focused businesses remained seasonally active during the third quarter.  However, our operations in the Gulf of Mexico were muted by Hurricane Ida and high loop currents.  In general, each of our five segments performed as forecast at the beginning of the third quarter.

Segment Results:

"Sequentially, Subsea Robotics (SSR) revenue increased slightly, with good offshore activity levels as compared to the second quarter.  However, operating income declined, primarily due to lower margins for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services attributed to changes in geographic mix and a special bonus that recognized technicians for enduring extended work rotations throughout 2021 due to COVID-19 challenges.  As a result, SSR adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% was slightly lower, as compared to the second quarter.

"Third quarter 2021 ROV days on hire were sequentially higher for both drill support and vessel-based services, as compared to the second quarter of 2021.  Fleet utilization rose slightly, averaging 63% for the quarter, as compared to 62% in the second quarter.  Our fleet use during the quarter was 57% in drill support and 43% in vessel-based activity, compared to 58% and 42%, respectively, during the second quarter.  Third quarter 2021 average ROV revenue per day on hire of $7,858 was 2% lower than in the second quarter of 2021.

"Sequentially, Manufactured Products (MP) third quarter 2021 operating income and operating income margin were essentially flat with the second quarter, despite marginally lower revenue.  Third quarter 2021 revenue of $75.4 million remained sub-optimal, which continued to challenge our ability to leverage the cost base of this business.  Order intake during the quarter was solid, with backlog on September 30, 2021 increasing to $334 million, compared to our June 30, 2021 backlog of $315 million.  Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.3 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 1.0 for the trailing 12 months.

"As expected, the third quarter 2021 Offshore Projects Group (OPG) operating income was relatively flat, as compared to the second quarter of 2021, on an 11% decline in revenue.  Revenue benefited from good ongoing seasonal activity in inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work in the Gulf of Mexico, despite some work delays caused by Hurricane Ida and high loop currents.  The conclusion of field activities on several projects in Angola was the primary driver for the sequentially lower third quarter revenue.  Operating income margin improved from 7% in the second quarter of 2021 to 8% in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to improved performance on the Angola riserless light well intervention project.

"Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) sequential operating income was higher on relatively flat revenue.  Operating income margin improved to 9% in the third quarter of 2021, as efficiency improvements continue to show incremental benefits.

"Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) third quarter 2021 operating income declined from the second quarter of 2021 on a 15% decrease in revenue.  Operating income margin declined to 16%, as expected, due to a higher component of lower-margin manpower activities.  At the corporate level for the third quarter of 2021, Unallocated Expenses of $31.8 million were slightly higher as compared to the second quarter of 2021, but less than expected, primarily due to delayed spending on information technology infrastructure.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook:

"Looking forward on a consolidated basis, we believe that our fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA will be similar to our third quarter 2021 results on slightly higher revenue.  Sequentially, we forecast significantly higher revenue and operating profitability in our Manufactured Products segment, relatively flat activity and operating profitability in our SSR and IMDS segments, relatively flat revenue with lower operating profitability in our ADTech segment, and substantially lower seasonal activity and operating profitability in our OPG segment.  Unallocated Expenses are forecast to be in the mid-$30 million range, due primarily to increased spending on information technology infrastructure.

"For the full year of 2021, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $210 million to $220 million.  We are also narrowing our guidance for capital expenditures to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million.  Our guidance for cash tax payments remains in the range of $40 million to $45 million.  We continue to expect $28 million of CARES Act tax refunds, with $4.7 million of this amount received during the third quarter of 2021.  The timing of receipt of the remaining $23 million of these payments, whether in 2021 or 2022, remains uncertain.  Regardless of the timing of the CARES Act tax refunds, we continue to expect positive free cash flow generation for 2021 to be in excess of that generated in 2020.

Initial 2022 Guidance:

"Commodity prices appear supportive to continued gradual growth in offshore oil and gas markets over the short to medium term and we anticipate accelerating interest and growth in the offshore renewables market, including offshore wind, over the longer term.  We believe that our energy segments are positioned to benefit from the growth in both of these markets.  We also believe that our government-focused segment, ADTech, remains well positioned for continued steady growth in the aerospace and defense markets.

"Accordingly, looking into 2022, year over year, we are anticipating increased activity and improved operating performance across each of our operating segments, led by gains from SSR and OPG.  At this time, we forecast EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $275 million in 2022, serving as the catalyst for generating healthy levels of cash flow from operations.  In 2022, we expect capital expenditures to be higher than 2021, as we refocus our efforts on growth.  We also expect to generate positive free cash flow at levels similar to 2021.  We will provide more specific guidance on our expectations for 2022 during the year-end reporting process.

Cash, Liquidity and Growth:

"Over the past several years, we have put significant emphasis on maximizing our free cash flow to give us flexibility to address our 2024 debt maturity.  As of September 30, 2021, with a cash balance of $448 million and an outstanding balance of $437 million on our 2024 senior notes, we are well positioned to deal with this pending debt maturity.  While we will continue to be prudent with our capital spending, we are focused on developing and delivering technologies to grow our businesses in the key areas of energy transition, digital asset management, aerospace and defense, and mobile robotics, while also continuing to deploy technologies that help our customers produce hydrocarbons in the cleanest and safest manner.  We believe that the technologies we deliver today, and are focused on developing for the future, will provide us with ample opportunities to grow and transform our business over the coming years."

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering.  More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's: projected 2022 consolidated EBITDA, capital expenditures, and free cash flow generation; expected full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA range; characterization of demand or activity levels as seasonal; references to backlog, to the extent backlog may be an indicator of future revenue, profitability or cash flows; fourth quarter consolidated EBITDA and revenue; expected fourth quarter segment activity levels and operating profitability as compared to third quarter 2021; expected fourth quarter Unallocated Expenses; estimated full year 2021 capital expenditures range, cash tax payments, and CARES Act tax refunds; full year 2021 positive free cash flow; 2022 growth and impact of energy and government markets, and our capabilities in those markets; preparedness for pending debt maturity and capital spending; and technologies providing ample opportunities to grow and transform its business over the coming years.  

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements.  Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental, customer, supplier, and other responses thereto; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications, force majeure declarations and the exercise of contractual suspension rights and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in tax laws, regulations and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts or terrorist attacks.  For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
[email protected] 

















OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


































Sep 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020















(in thousands)

ASSETS
















Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $447,725 and
$452,016)




$

1,185,135

$

1,170,263


Net property and equipment





510,728

591,107


Other assets








286,109

284,472




Total Assets




$

1,981,972

$

2,045,842




















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities








$

451,246

$

437,116


Long-term debt








739,980

805,251


Other long-term liabilities




241,649

245,318


Equity








549,097

558,157




Total Liabilities and Equity




$

1,981,972

$

2,045,842




















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020









(in thousands, except per share amounts)




















Revenue




$

466,814

$

439,743

$

498,199

$

1,402,566

$

1,403,627


Cost of services and products

406,966

410,092

429,802

1,217,664

1,284,687



Gross margin

59,848

29,651

68,397

184,902

118,940


Selling, general and administrative expense

44,079

49,396

45,578

132,531

152,856


Long-lived assets impairments









68,763


Goodwill impairment



40,875





343,880



Income (loss) from operations


15,769

(60,620)

22,819

52,371

(446,559)


Interest income




662

414

683

1,864

2,202


Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(9,616)

(9,250)

(9,729)

(29,752)

(33,323)


Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

189

131

378

1,101

2,002


Other income (expense), net

(814)

(2,836)

(1,955)

(4,222)

(13,624)



Income (loss) before income taxes

6,190

(72,161)

12,196

21,362

(489,302)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes


13,560

7,204

5,955

31,856

(17,551)



Net Income (Loss)

$

(7,370)

$

(79,365)

$

6,241

$

(10,494)

$

(471,751)




















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

99,797

99,297

100,847

99,675

99,209

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.07)

$

(0.80)

$

0.06

$

(0.11)

$

(4.76)




















The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended






Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020





($ in thousands)

Subsea Robotics














Revenue

$

143,710

$

119,617

$

141,371

$

404,200

$

378,621

Gross margin

$

28,918

$

13,378

$

31,767

$

84,763

$

54,175

Operating income (loss)

$

19,533

$

2,127

$

21,710

$

55,862

$

(80,294)

Operating income (loss) %

14

%

2

%

15

%

14

%

(21)

%

ROV days available

23,002

23,000

22,750

68,221

68,500

ROV days utilized

14,474

13,601

14,005

40,366

41,955

ROV utilization

63

%

59

%

62

%

59

%

61

%















Manufactured Products














Revenue

$

75,359

$

110,416

$

79,127

$

241,311

$

377,520

Gross margin

$

8,544

$

11,242

$

8,391

$

26,939

$

42,870

Operating income (loss)

$

809

$

(38,198)

$

790

$

4,352

$

(100,471)

Operating income (loss) %

1

%

(35)

%

1

%

2

%

(27)

%

Backlog at end of period

$

334,000

$

318,000

$

315,000

$

334,000

$

318,000















Offshore Projects Group














Revenue

$

95,580

$

73,212

$

107,951

$

292,765

$

221,306

Gross margin

$

13,815

$

(1,633)

$

14,566

$

43,492

$

3,632

Operating income (loss)

$

7,634

$

(12,282)

$

7,996

$

24,443

$

(95,740)

Operating income (loss) %

8

%

(17)

%

7

%

8

%

(43)

%















Integrity Management & Digital Solutions












Revenue

$

62,806

$

53,933

$

64,070

$

180,924

$

172,631

Gross margin

$

11,330

$

7,129

$

10,462

$

30,001

$

22,376

Operating income (loss)

$

5,362

$

793

$

4,721

$

12,557

$

(122,567)

Operating income (loss) %

9

%

1

%

7

%

7

%

(71)

%















Aerospace and Defense Technologies












Revenue

$

89,359

$

82,565

$

105,680

$

283,366

$

253,549

Gross margin

$

20,019

$

16,668

$

24,603

$

66,732

$

51,466

Operating income (loss)

$

14,251

$

13,097

$

19,340

$

50,430

$

39,498

Operating income (loss) %

16

%

16

%

18

%

18

%

16

%














Unallocated Expenses













Gross margin

$

(22,778)

$

(17,133)

$

(21,392)

$

(67,025)

$

(55,579)

Operating income (loss)

$

(31,820)

$

(26,157)

$

(31,738)

$

(95,273)

$

(86,985)













Total
















Revenue

$

466,814

$

439,743

$

498,199

$

1,402,566

$

1,403,627

Gross margin

$

59,848

$

29,651

$

68,397

$

184,902

$

118,940

Operating income (loss)

$

15,769

$

(60,620)

$

22,819

$

52,371

$

(446,559)

Operating income (loss) %

3

%

(14)

%

5

%

4

%

(32)

%

The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information" for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.
















SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended






Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020






(in thousands)












Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions

$

12,488

$

7,980

$

12,629

$

35,816

$

45,840












Depreciation and amortization:










Energy Services and Products











Subsea Robotics

$

21,483

$

25,144

$

22,436

$

66,871

$

189,411

Manufactured Products

3,202

44,028

3,248

9,677

63,579

Offshore Projects Group

6,781

15,147

6,862

20,768

98,309

Integrity Management & Digital Solutions

1,114

866

1,091

3,329

125,966

Total Energy Services and Products

32,580

85,185

33,637

100,645

477,265

Aerospace and Defense Technologies

1,427

654

1,404

4,107

1,999

Unallocated Expenses

234

1,712

184

1,185

3,181

Total Depreciation and Amortization

$

34,241

$

87,551

$

35,225

$

105,937

$

482,445















In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $48 million and $358 million, respectively.















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION 

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G).  We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow.  As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures.  We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business.  Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations.  We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2021 and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment:  Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins.  We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue.  Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow.  EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions).  We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts.  Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance.  Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP.   The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)






















For the Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021





Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS





(in thousands, except per share amounts)








Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in
accordance with GAAP

$

(7,370)

$

(0.07)

$

(79,365)

$

(0.80)

$

6,241

$

0.06

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:













Long-lived assets write-offs





7,243








Inventory write-downs





7,038








Goodwill impairment





40,875








Loss on sale of asset










1,415




Restructuring expenses and other





11,048








Foreign currency (gains) losses

289



2,462



1,800



Total pre-tax adjustments

289



68,666



3,215




















Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable
jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective
periods

(152)



(13,211)



(674)



Discrete tax items:












    Share-based compensation

(29)



16



(4)



    Uncertain tax positions

(123)



(55)



186



    Valuation allowances

5,898



6,599



3,525



    Other

77



(278)



(2,136)




Total discrete tax adjustments

5,823



6,282



1,571




Total of adjustments

5,960



61,737



4,112



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,410)

$

(0.01)

$

(17,628)

$

(0.18)

$

10,353

$

0.10

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized
for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)


99,797



99,297



100,847



































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)

























For the Nine Months Ended






Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020









Net Income
(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income
(Loss)

Diluted EPS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in
accordance with GAAP




$

(10,494)

$

(0.11)

$

(471,751)

$

(4.76)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:












Long-lived assets impairments








68,763



Long-lived assets write-offs








14,571



Inventory write-downs








7,038



Goodwill impairment








343,880



Loss on sale of asset






1,415







Restructuring expenses and other




1,308



23,386



Foreign currency (gains) losses




3,950



13,420


Total pre-tax adjustments




6,673



471,058


















Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable
jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective
periods




(1,431)



(60,897)


Discrete tax items:











Share-based compensation




544



1,019


Uncertain tax positions




47



(8,972)


U.S. CARES Act








(32,625)


Valuation allowances




16,181



75,052


Other




216



(1,215)



Total discrete tax adjustments




16,988



33,259



Total of adjustments




22,230



443,420


Adjusted Net Income (Loss)




$

11,736

$

0.12

$

(28,331)

$

(0.29)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized
for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)






100,790



99,209

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins



















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended





Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020





($ in thousands)














Net income (loss)

$

(7,370)

$

(79,365)

$

6,241

$

(10,494)

$

(471,751)

Depreciation and amortization

34,241

87,551

35,225

105,937

482,445

Subtotal

26,871

8,186

41,466

95,443

10,694

Interest expense, net of interest income

8,954

8,836

9,046

27,888

31,121

Amortization included in interest expense

875

317

907

2,085

317

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



13,560

7,204

5,955

31,856

(17,551)

EBITDA

50,260

24,543

57,374

157,272

24,581

Adjustments for the effects of:











Long-lived assets impairments









68,763

Inventory write-downs



7,038





7,038

Loss on sale of asset





1,415

1,415



Restructuring expenses and other



11,048



1,308

23,386

Foreign currency (gains) losses

289

2,462

1,800

3,950

13,420


Total of adjustments

289

20,548

3,215

6,673

112,607

Adjusted EBITDA

$

50,549

$

45,091

$

60,589

$

163,945

$

137,188














Revenue

$

466,814

$

439,743

$

498,199

$

1,402,566

$

1,403,627














EBITDA margin %

11

%

6

%

12

%

11

%

2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

11

%

10

%

12

%

12

%

10

%














Free Cash Flow















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020



(in thousands)

Net Income (loss)

$

(7,370)

$

(79,365)

$

6,241

$

(10,494)

$

(471,751)

Non-cash adjustments:










Depreciation and amortization, including
goodwill impairment

34,241

87,551

35,225

105,937

482,445

Long-lived asset impairments









68,763

Other non-cash


5,641

9,423

(1,294)

3,982

4,838

Other increases (decreases) in cash from
operating activities

3,984

9,386

10,374

(14,106)

(51,932)

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating
activities

36,496

26,995

50,546

85,319

32,363

Purchases of property and equipment

(12,488)

(7,980)

(12,629)

(35,816)

(45,840)

Free Cash Flow

$

24,008

$

19,015

$

37,917

$

49,503

$

(13,477)




































2021 and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates





















For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2021









Low

High









(in thousands)

Income (loss) before income taxes






$

4,000

$

7,000

Depreciation and amortization






36,000

38,000

Subtotal






40,000

45,000

Interest expense, net of interest income






10,000

10,000

Adjusted EBITDA






$

50,000

$

55,000





















For the Year Ended









December 31, 2021









Low

High









(in thousands)

Income (loss) before income taxes






$

25,000

$

30,000

Depreciation and amortization






145,000

150,000

Subtotal






170,000

180,000

Interest expense, net of interest income






40,000

40,000

Adjusted EBITDA






$

210,000

$

220,000





















For the Year Ended









December 31, 2022









Low

High









(in thousands)

Income (loss) before income taxes






$

60,000

$

110,000

Depreciation and amortization






125,000

125,000

Subtotal






185,000

235,000

Interest expense, net of interest income






40,000

40,000

Adjusted EBITDA






$

225,000

$

275,000












Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021




SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

19,533

$

809

$

7,634

$

5,362

$

14,251

$

(31,820)

$

15,769

















Adjusted Operating Income
(Loss)

$

19,533

$

809

$

7,634

$

5,362

$

14,251

$

(31,820)

$

15,769

















Revenue

$

143,710

$

75,359

$

95,580

$

62,806

$

89,359



$

466,814

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

14

%

1

%

8

%

9

%

16

%


3

%

Operating income (loss) %
using adjusted amounts

14

%

1

%

8

%

9

%

16

%


3

%





















For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020




SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

2,127

$

(38,198)

$

(12,282)

$

793

$

13,097

$

(26,157)

$

(60,620)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Long-lived assets write-offs





7,243







7,243

Inventory write-downs

7,038











7,038

Goodwill impairment



40,875









40,875

Restructuring expenses and
other

2,535

2,559

5,326

83

545



11,048


Total of adjustments

9,573

43,434

12,569

83

545



66,204

















Adjusted Operating Income
(Loss)

$

11,700

$

5,236

$

287

$

876

$

13,642

$

(26,157)

$

5,584

















Revenue

$

119,617

$

110,416

$

73,212

$

53,933

$

82,565



$

439,743

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

2

%

(35)

%

(17)

%

1

%

16

%


(14)

%

Operating income (loss) %
using adjusted amounts

10

%

5

%

%

2

%

17

%


1

%





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021




SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

21,710

$

790

$

7,996

$

4,721

$

19,340

$

(31,738)

$

22,819

Adjustments for the effects of:














Loss on sale of asset











1,415

1,415


Total of adjustments











1,415

1,415

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

21,710

$

790

$

7,996

$

4,721

$

19,340

$

(30,323)

$

24,234

















Revenue

$

141,371

$

79,127

$

107,951

$

64,070

$

105,680



$

498,199

Operating income (loss) %
as reported in accordance with
GAAP

15

%

1

%

7

%

7

%

18

%


5

%

Operating income (loss) %
using adjusted amounts

15

%

1

%

7

%

7

%

18

%


5

%




Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021




SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

55,862

$

4,352

$

24,443

$

12,557

$

50,430

$

(95,273)

$

52,371

Adjustments for the effects of:













Loss on sale of asset











1,415

1,415

Restructuring expenses
and other

395

537

149

217

10



1,308


Total of adjustments

395

537

149

217

10

1,415

2,723

















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

56,257

$

4,889

$

24,592

$

12,774

$

50,440

$

(93,858)

$

55,094

















Revenue

$

404,200

$

241,311

$

292,765

$

180,924

$

283,366



$

1,402,566

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

14

%

2

%

8

%

7

%

18

%


4

%

Operating income (loss) %
using adjusted amounts

14

%

2

%

8

%

7

%

18

%


4

%





















For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020





SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

(80,294)

$

(100,471)

$

(95,740)

$

(122,567)

$

39,498

$

(86,985)

$

(446,559)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Long-lived assets impairments



61,074

7,522

167





68,763

Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328



7,243







14,571

Inventory write-downs

7,038











7,038

Goodwill impairment

102,118

52,263

66,285

123,214





343,880

Restructuring expenses
and other

4,834

5,755

7,947

3,850

545

455

23,386


Total of adjustments

121,318

119,092

88,997

127,231

545

455

457,638

















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

41,024

$

18,621

$

(6,743)

$

4,664

$

40,043

$

(86,530)

$

11,079

















Revenue

$

378,621

$

377,520

$

221,306

$

172,631

$

253,549



$

1,403,627

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

(21)

%

(27)

%

(43)

%

(71)

%

16

%


(32)

%

Operating income (loss) %
using adjusted amounts

11

%

5

%

(3)

%

3

%

16

%


1

%




EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021




SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

19,533

$

809

$

7,634

$

5,362

$

14,251

$

(31,820)

$

15,769

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and
amortization

21,483

3,202

6,781

1,114

1,427

234

34,241

Other pre-tax











250

250

EBITDA

41,016

4,011

14,415

6,476

15,678

(31,336)

50,260

Adjustments for the effects of:













Foreign currency (gains)
losses











289

289


Total of adjustments











289

289

Adjusted EBITDA

$

41,016

$

4,011

$

14,415

$

6,476

$

15,678

$

(31,047)

$

50,549

















Revenue

$

143,710

$

75,359

$

95,580

$

62,806

$

89,359



$

466,814

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

14

%

1

%

8

%

9

%

16

%


3

%

EBITDA Margin

29

%

5

%

15

%

10

%

18

%


11

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29

%

5

%

15

%

10

%

18

%


11

%





















For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

2,127

$

(38,198)

$

(12,282)

$

793

$

13,097

$

(26,157)

$

(60,620)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and amortization

25,144

44,028

15,147

866

654

1,712

87,551

Other pre-tax











(2,388)

(2,388)

EBITDA

27,271

5,830

2,865

1,659

13,751

(26,833)

24,543

Adjustments for the effects of:













Inventory write-downs

7,038











7,038

Restructuring expenses and
other

2,535

2,559

5,326

83

545



11,048

Foreign currency (gains)
losses











2,462

2,462


Total of adjustments

9,573

2,559

5,326

83

545

2,462

20,548

Adjusted EBITDA

$

36,844

$

8,389

$

8,191

$

1,742

$

14,296

$

(24,371)

$

45,091

















Revenue

$

119,617

$

110,416

$

73,212

$

53,933

$

82,565



$

439,743

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

2

%

(35)

%

(17)

%

1

%

16

%


(14)

%

EBITDA Margin

23

%

5

%

4

%

3

%

17

%


6

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31

%

8

%

11

%

3

%

17

%


10

%





















For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021




SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

21,710

$

790

$

7,996

$

4,721

$

19,340

$

(31,738)

$

22,819

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and
amortization

22,436

3,248

6,862

1,091

1,404

184

35,225

Other pre-tax











(670)

(670)

EBITDA

44,146

4,038

14,858

5,812

20,744

(32,224)

57,374

Adjustments for the effects of:













Loss on sale of asset











1,415

1,415

Foreign currency (gains) losses











1,800

1,800


Total of adjustments











3,215

3,215

Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,146

$

4,038

$

14,858

$

5,812

$

20,744

$

(29,009)

$

60,589

















Revenue

$

141,371

$

79,127

$

107,951

$

64,070

$

105,680



$

498,199

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

15

%

1

%

7

%

7

%

18

%


5

%

EBITDA Margin

31

%

5

%

14

%

9

%

20

%


12

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31

%

5

%

14

%

9

%

20

%


12

%



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021




SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

55,862

$

4,352

$

24,443

$

12,557

$

50,430

$

(95,273)

$

52,371

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and
amortization

66,871

9,677

20,768

3,329

4,107

1,185

105,937

Other pre-tax











(1,036)

(1,036)

EBITDA

122,733

14,029

45,211

15,886

54,537

(95,124)

157,272

Adjustments for the effects of:













Loss on sale of asset











1,415

1,415

Restructuring expenses
and other

395

537

149

217

10



1,308

Foreign currency (gains)
losses











3,950

3,950


Total of adjustments

395

537

149

217

10

5,365

6,673

Adjusted EBITDA

$

123,128

$

14,566

$

45,360

$

16,103

$

54,547

$

(89,759)

$

163,945

















Revenue

$

404,200

$

241,311

$

292,765

$

180,924

$

283,366



$

1,402,566

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

14

%

2

%

8

%

7

%

18

%


4

%

EBITDA Margin

30

%

6

%

15

%

9

%

19

%


11

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30

%

6

%

15

%

9

%

19

%


12

%





















For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020





SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated
Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

$

(80,294)

$

(100,471)

$

(95,740)

$

(122,567)

$

39,498

$

(86,985)

$

(446,559)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and
amortization

189,411

63,579

98,309

125,966

1,999

3,181

482,445

Other pre-tax











(11,305)

(11,305)

EBITDA

109,117

(36,892)

2,569

3,399

41,497

(95,109)

24,581

Adjustments for the effects of:













Long-lived assets
impairments



61,074

7,522

167





68,763

Inventory write-downs

7,038











7,038

Restructuring expenses
and other

4,834

5,755

7,947

3,850

545

455

23,386

Foreign currency (gains)
losses











13,420

13,420


Total of adjustments

11,872

66,829

15,469

4,017

545

13,875

112,607

Adjusted EBITDA

$

120,989

$

29,937

$

18,038

$

7,416

$

42,042

$

(81,234)

$

137,188

















Revenue

$

378,621

$

377,520

$

221,306

$

172,631

$

253,549



$

1,403,627

Operating income (loss) % as
reported in accordance with
GAAP

(21)

%

(27)

%

(43)

%

(71)

%

16

%


(32)

%

EBITDA Margin

29

%

(10)

%

1

%

2

%

16

%


2

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32

%

8

%

8

%

4

%

17

%


10

%
































