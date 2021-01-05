Oceaneering to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will meet with institutional investors and participate on the Oilfield Services panel, The Pace and Health of the Offshore Recovery, at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com. The panel discussion will not be webcast.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

