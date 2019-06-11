Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will make a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mr. Larson and other members of management will also meet with institutional investors.

The conference handout is available through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

