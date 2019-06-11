Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

News provided by

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Jun 11, 2019, 17:01 ET

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will make a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mr. Larson and other members of management will also meet with institutional investors.

The conference handout is available through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.  

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
investorrelations@oceaneering.com

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.oceaneering.com

Also from this source

Oceaneering to Participate at the Wells Fargo Energy Conference...

Oceaneering Appoints Charles W. Davison, Jr. to Succeed Clyde W....

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

News provided by

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Jun 11, 2019, 17:01 ET