OceanEx Announces Cornell University's Professor Fei Wang as the First Participant in the OceanLabs Research Awards Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanEx, one of the fastest-growing and reputable cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is thrilled to announce that Professor Fei Wang's Research Lab at Cornell University has been selected as the first research partner of the OceanLabs Research Award Program.

OceanEx

Aiming to support the blockchain research, innovation, and expansion, OceanEx launched OceanLabs in June 2019 to collaborate with academic research laboratories and incubate high-quality projects. OceanLabs introduced its first "Research Awards Program" to fund world-class and cutting-edge research in the technology industry with a focus on blockchain, artificial intelligence, and related areas.

"OceanEx is dedicated to providing our users with a secure, transparent and continuously improving digital assets trading service. While our technology team conducts significant in-house research, we are delighted to support academic institutions and researchers across the globe," stated Dr. Jiayu Zhou, Co-Founder & CTO of OceanEx.

"After carefully reviewing through hundreds of submitted applications, we were deeply impressed by Professor Fei Wang's proposed research on Reserving Threshold Prediction with Dynamic Trading Graph Analysis. We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Wang's lab to further the cause of the security and reliability of cryptocurrency exchanges as we have always been committed to," added Zhou.

Professor Fei Wang is an Associate Professor at the Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University. With major research interests in data mining, machine learning and their applications in health data science, Professor Wang has published more than 200 papers on top venues of both artificial intelligence (e.g. NeurIPS, ICML, and KDD) and medicine (e.g. JAMA Internal Medicine) and those papers have received close to 10,000 citations.

"Working together with OceanLabs, our goal is to build a predictive model that can extract effective features from exchange trading activities and build an accurate predictor," said Professor Wang.

Professor Wang is the recipient of the NSF CAREER Award in 2018, as well as the inaugural research leadership award in the IEEE International Conference on Health Informatics 2019. He currently serves on the editorial board of several prestigious academic journals including Scientific Reports, IEEE Transactions on Neural Networks and Learning Systems, Data Mining, and Knowledge Discovery.

About OceanEx

Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI-powered digital asset trading platform. The platform is fortified by deploying cutting-edge AI technologies, providing an actively protected and ultra-liquid cryptocurrency trading market, full-fledged quantitative trading capabilities, a rich set of investment tools and products that meet a wide spectrum of investment strategies from all types of investors.

