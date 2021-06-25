Oceanfront Hilton Head Property Perfect Family Vacation Home

A palatial oceanfront paradise, this Gold Coast estate boasts more than 7,500-square-feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 powder rooms — with ample storage space for family and friends. The home boasts a 40-foot living room with flanking stone fireplaces, walls of windows and beautiful built-ins. A spacious family room sits adjacent to the kitchen and looks out over a private pool and beach.

Conversations will converge in a state-of-the-art kitchen. A chef's dream, the kitchen has custom cabinetry, drawers for extra storage and imported marble and granite. There are three dishwashers, microwave/convection oven, Wolf six-burner stove and oven, a sub zero refrigerator with two freezer drawers, two under-the-counter sub zero refrigerator drawers, and a trash compactor.

The expansive master bedroom features the best views of the ocean. The sitting area is the perfect place to take it all in. The master bathroom has a double-entry shower, two separate water closets, wardrobe drawers and cabinets, double vanities, marble floors, a skylight, and a dressing room with an island.

A breathtaking outdoor recreation area with a swimming pool is steps away from Hilton Head's famous pristine beach. Palmetto trees, lush custom-designed landscape plantings offer beauty and privacy. Custom shutters, many new windows and doors, new lighting and a custom horizontal copper roof also add to the list of impressive upgrades of the home's exterior.

The coastal estate is located in an award-winning island resort with easy access to Harbour Town Golf Links — home of the PGA Heritage Golf Tournament — and The Stan Smith Tennis Center. Walking and biking trails wind their way throughout the foot-shaped island in South Carolina. Restaurants, spas and shops are available around the entire island.

Take a virtual tour and learn more at 33SouthBeachLagoon.com.

