Oceania Cruises' 2023 180-Day World Cruise Sells Out In A Single Day

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced that the line's 2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage sold out within one day of opening for sale to the general public on January 27, 2021.

"The response to our epic 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travelers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences," stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Despite the challenges the world faces today, travelers are clearly bullish on the future and are embracing these new opportunities to travel the world and create lifelong memories."

While world cruises typically attract legions of loyal repeat guests, Oceania Cruises' 2023 world cruise saw more than one-third of all bookings come from first time, new-to-brand guests. This furthers a booking trend the brand has seen steadily emerging during the past year with some booking periods and promotions recording new-to-brand booking levels of close to 50%. Additionally, a full 20% of world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage up to a total of 218 days.

"The quick uptake from our loyal repeat guests and new first-time guests alike underscores the tremendous pent-up demand for immersive, destination-focused cruises and the strong allure of our acclaimed small-ship experience that features the finest cuisine at sea and an unmatched reputation for service from our warm and welcoming staff," added Binder.

The line's 2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage is the most extensive and in-depth of any world cruise available. Calling on 96 ports in 33 countries across four continents, the voyage also includes three full days cruising in Antarctica and affords guests access to more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The line has seen exceptionally strong demand for its 2022 Europe and North America collection of voyages with bookings on longer, grand voyages that span multiple weeks or months going from strength to strength. To satisfy demand from consumers and travel advisors who are booking farther out, the line will be opening the full 2022-23 winter collection of itineraries in March and will open the spring, summer and fall 2023 Europe and North America voyages beginning in September.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six small, luxurious ships carry only 684 or 1,250 guests featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has two 1,200-guest Allura-class ships on order.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises