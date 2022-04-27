OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES 2024 VOYAGE COLLECTION

"Next to our reputation for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, Oceania Cruises is widely acclaimed for developing the most enticing and destination-rich itineraries in the cruise industry," said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "With our 2024 Collection, we have set a whole new standard for destination innovation with an astounding mix of marquee destinations and exotic new locales blended together in creatively crafted voyage offerings."

EUROPE

Europe 2024 will be the brand's most expansive and diverse European season to date. With six ships positioned around the continent, the destinations are as diverse as Greenland and Iceland in the north and west to the Holy Lands of Egypt and Israel in the south and east and everywhere in between. Every voyage is a celebration of history, culture, and cuisine in myriad mesmerizing destinations. From the glittering jewels of the Greek Isles, Italian Riviera and France's famed Côte d'Azur to the delightful hidden gems of Norway's fjord-lined coast and the rugged outposts of Greenland and Iceland, these 2024 European itineraries are a study in diversity. Insignia, Nautica, Marina, and Sirena will spend the majority of the season exploring Europe's northern reaches and the western wine countries. Riviera and Vista will call the Mediterranean home with a seemingly endless bounty of voyages to Spain, France, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Israel, Egypt and more.

NORTH AMERICA

Regatta, Insignia, and Nautica will offer close to three dozen enticing explorations of Alaska, New England, Canada, Bermuda, and the United States' colonial south. Regatta will reprise her perennially popular Alaska season with a series of voyages that showcases the region in all its glory. Must-see destinations include Icy Strait Point, Kodiak, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Sitka, Wrangell, Prince Rupert and Victoria. On the East Coast, Insignia and Nautica will offer sailings to Bermuda, New England, and Canada's maritime provinces from New York City, Boston, and Montreal.

SOUTH AMERICA

From the lush and verdant tropical clime of the Amazon to the rugged, glacially carved coastline of Chile, South America is a vast continent brimming with thrilling explorations and vibrant heritage. Marina will sail the entire continent and will even take a breathtaking diversion down to Paradise Bay, Admiralty Bay, and Half Moon Island in Antarctica.

ASIA & AFRICA

With more than three dozen sailings in the regions, Oceania Cruises showcases these intriguing lands in a fashion that has no peer. Riviera will chart her inaugural season in the region sailing from Arabia to India, to southeast Asia, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, South Korea, and Japan. Nautica will explore the Far East while also offering up a delightful array of voyages that showcase South Africa, Mozambique, Mayotte, and the Seychelles, and Regatta will offer a series of voyages that is a literal kaleidoscope of these fabled countries. There are also copious opportunities to explore singular countries or regions with in-depth immersions of Japan, Arabia, and Indochina.

SOUTH PACIFIC, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Oceania Cruises is greatly expanding its offerings by having two ships in the region – Regatta and Nautica. Regatta presents an intense focus on New Zealand and Australia, including a 35-day holiday circumnavigation of the continent. There is also a cornucopia of voyages that follows the Southern Cross across the Pacific and up to Polynesia where Nautica offers a series of four 10-day sailings roundtrip from Papeete.

CARIBBEAN, PANAMA CANAL & MEXICO

Renowned for creative, immersive itineraries, Oceania Cruises presents an uncommonly diverse and creative roster of sailings to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Mexico. Itineraries include off-the-beaten-path destinations such as Bonaire, Dominica, Guadeloupe, and St. Vincent along with the beguiling yacht harbors of Gustavia, Rodney Bay, Tortola, and Port Royal, to name a few. Sailing westward, travelers can immerse themselves in the storied cultures of Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala. Panama beckons with its world-changing canal, the colonial charm of Colón and the glittering, cosmopolitan modernity of Panama City.

2024 Collection Highlights

New ports of call include Beppu, Japan ; Bluff, New Zealand ; Castro, Chile ; Coron, Philippines ; Djupivogur, Iceland ; Gatun Lake, Panama ; Heimaey, Iceland ; Port Royal , Jamaica ; Kumamoto, Japan ; Limerick, Ireland ; São Francisco do Sul, Brazil ; Seydisfjordur, Iceland ; Szczecin, Poland ; Taranto, Italy ; and

Hundreds of overnight and extended port stays.

THE EVOLUTION OF PERFECTION – A BETTER-THAN-EVER EXPERIENCE

OceaniaNEXT is Oceania Cruises' continual quest to evolve and elevate the guest experience. It focuses on the hallmarks that inspire guests to return to Oceania Cruises time and again: Exquisitely Crafted Cuisine, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury. Reflecting the crisp sophistication of Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Sirena and Vista, the sweeping Re-inspiration of Marina and Riviera presents a symphony of entirely new suites and staterooms as well as elegant public spaces imbued with a new light, airy ambiance. The signature onboard experience is better than ever too, with the addition of an extensive collection of new flavors and culinary experiences that transforms dining into a sublime experience and service into an art form. The gourmet cuisine has been entirely reimagined, from a bounty of new flavorful dishes at The Grand Dining Room to a Dom Pérignon pairing dinner that is the only one of its kind. Oceania Cruises' newest ship Vista offers multiple unique firsts in the realms of dining and guest experience. Across all ships, holistic wellness encounters at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center encourage a lifestyle of health and longevity, while new destination experiences such as Go Green, Go Local, Beyond Blueprints, Culinary Discovery Tours, Food & Wine Trails tours, and Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar encourage deeper explorations.

THE HEART OF THE EXPERIENCE

One aspect of the Oceania Cruises experience remains constant and unchanged: the trademark warm and personalized service. Whether guests are sailing for the first time or the fifteenth, they will note the ease with which the staff remembers their names and their preferences along with the genuine smiles and enthusiasm that can only come from the heart.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,210 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

