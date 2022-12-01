OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW 33-DAY GRAND VOYAGE FOR FALL 2023

Epic Grand Voyage Itinerary Featuring an In-depth Immersion of the Holy Lands Is Now on Sale

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced a brand-new immersive Grand Voyage itinerary for 2023. Now on sale, the Mediterranean Connection sailing on Marina will embark on a 33-day journey from Venice to Barcelona, immersing guests in the highlights of the Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Lands like never before. Departing on October 11, 2023, this Grand Voyage will call on 28 ports, not repeating one throughout the journey, and will offer three shorter segment options up to 12 days long.

"With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

This Grand Voyage is ideal for time-rich travelers to enjoy special luxuries available on board. Ranging from a state-of-the art cooking school teaching the flavors of the region to private dining at Privée offering the ultimate exclusive dining experience, there are endless selections for guests to indulge in. This special Grand Voyage itinerary was designed for the intrepid explorer, enamored by the celebration of history, culture, and cuisine in myriad mesmerizing destinations. During this expedition, Marina will call on Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Israel, Egypt and more.

Mediterranean Connection: Grand Voyage

33 Days Aboard Marina – October 11, 2023 – November 13, 2023

Set sail for just over a month aboard the 1,238-guest Marina to delight in an array of brilliant discoveries throughout the Eastern Mediterranean. From Venice, this voyage takes guests through iconic marquee ports and hidden gem destinations across the Mediterranean with a truly unique itinerary featuring sought-after culinary experiences in soul-stirring Italian locales, an intriguing blend of history and culture throughout the Greek Isles and a comprehensive journey through the sacred sites of the Holy Lands.

Mediterranean Connection Grand Voyage Highlights

With no repeat ports of call, explore 28 diverse ports ranging from iconic cities to off-the-beaten-path destinations

Embarking in fall 2023, experience all that the Eastern Mediterranean has to offer with a more temperate climate and fewer crowds

Explorations of 10 legendary countries, easily connecting diverse corners of the region

An overnight in Istanbul offering guests ample time for in-depth exploration of the magnificent city astride two continents

Ports of Call

Venice (Trieste) , Italy

, Split, Croatia

Kotor, Montenegro

Corfu, Greece

Katakolon, Greece

Chania (Crete) , Greece

, Santorini, Greece

Messina ( Sicily ), Italy

( ), Salerno, Italy

Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

(Civitavecchia), Naples /Pompeii, Italy

/Pompeii, Catania ( Sicily ), Italy

), Bodrum, Turkey

Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey

Athens (Piraeus), Greece

(Piraeus), Mykonos, Greece

Thessaloniki, Greece

Kavala/Philippi, Greece

Istanbul, Turkey (including one overnight)

Antalya, Turkey

Limassol, Cyprus

Jerusalem ( Haifa ), Israel

( ), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel

(Ashdod), Cairo (Port Said), Egypt

(Port Said), Alexandria, Egypt

Valletta, Malta

La Goulette, Tunisia

Barcelona, Spain

For guests interested in shorter segments of the Mediterranean Connection Grand Voyage, Oceania Cruises is offering three segments that compose it for ease and convenience aboard the luxurious Marina, followed by three additional Grand Voyage itineraries of up to 23 days.

Greek & Italian Shores – Venice to Rome – 10 days, October 11 – October 21, 2023

Legendary Pathways – Rome to Istanbul – 11 days, October 21 – November 1, 2023

Holy Land & Treasures – Istanbul to Barcelona – 12 days, November 1 – November 13, 2023

Mediterranean Mystique – Barcelona to Rome – 22 days, September 29 – October 21, 2023

Icons of Civilizations – Venice to Istanbul – 21 days, October 11 – November 1, 2023

Seas of Revelation – Rome to Barcelona – 23 days, October 21 – November 13, 2023

The itineraries are now available to book online at www.OceaniaCruises.com. For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

