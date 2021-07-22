Oceania Cruises Debuts New 2022 Europe and Tahiti Cruises

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, introduced 16 new Europe and Tahiti voyages for early 2022 aboard the better-than-new and more beautiful than ever Regatta and Nautica.

When Nautica debuts on April 1st, the ship will have just emerged from an extensive period in drydock and similarly, Regatta returns to service fresh from her recent Re-inspiration. The debut of Nautica and re-start of Regatta heralds the completion of the $100+ million OceaniaNEXT "better-than-new" rebuild of the brand's four 684-guest Regatta Class ships and the brand's full return to service with all six ships sailing the globe once again.

Nautica's April through June 2022 Europe voyages range in length from 10 to 24 days and call on the most iconic destinations in the region, such as the French and Italian Rivieras, the Greek Isles, the Holy Lands, and the Canary Islands. Regatta reprises her perennially popular Tahiti itineraries with the addition of three new 10-day roundtrip Papeete cruises in February 2022. These new sailings will be available online at OceaniaCruises.com and open for reservations on July 28, 2021.

"With such extraordinary demand for travel in 2022, we are pleased to be able to offer our discerning travelers these additional travel options in these most sought-after destinations," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "With record-setting demand for international travel in the coming year, we are committed to providing our guests with more destination options and our travel advisor partners with even more sales opportunities," added Binder.

Iconic Gems and Hidden Jewels of Europe

These sailings capture the true essence of European travel by showcasing the continent's most iconic treasures, such as Rome, Lisbon, and Athens and blending them with delightful off-the-beaten-path discoveries, like Palamos, Gythion, and Trapani.

Allure of the Rivieras, 10 Days, Rome to Barcelona

Nautica: April 1, 2022

Sorrento/Capri, Taormina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa, Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo, Provence, Palamos

Canary Islands Mystique, 12 Days, Barcelona to Lisbon

Nautica: April 11, 2022

Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Portimão, Lisbon (overnight)

Spanish Enchantment, 12 Days, Lisbon to Rome

Nautica: April 23, 2022

Seville (overnight), Gibraltar, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Provence, Monte Carlo, Florence/Pisa



The Adriatic & Italy, 10 Days, Rome to Venice

Nautica: May 5, 2022

Amalfi/Positano, Messina, Valletta, Katakolon, Corfu, Split, Koper, Venice (overnight)

Adriatic & Aegean Gems, 12 Days, Venice to Istanbul

Nautica: May 15, 2022

Ravenna, Split, Kotor, Santorini, Athens, Paros, Rhodes, Ephesus, Pergamum, Istanbul (overnight)

Greek & Turkish Icons, 10 days, Istanbul to Athens

Nautica: May 27, 2022

Mitilini, Ephesus, Bodrum, Antalya, Limassol, Rhodes, Agios Nikolaos, Santorini, Mykonos

Marvels of Greece & Italy, 10 days, Athens to Rome

Nautica: June 6, 2022

Ephesus, Gythion, Corfu, Split, Venice (overnight), Taormina, Sorrento/Capri



Legendary Holy Lands, 14 days, Rome to Istanbul

Nautica: June 16, 2022

Naples/Pompeii, Trapani, Valletta, Agios Nikolaos, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Jerusalem (Haifa – overnight), Limassol, Rhodes, Izmir, Istanbul (overnight)

Grand Voyages for Extended Explorations

These longer cruises are perfect for the insatiable traveler as they offer the luxury of time. Spotlighting one region at length or highlighting multiple distinct regions, these Grand Voyages are the ultimate in destination exploration.

Western Europe Array, 22 Days, Rome to Lisbon

Nautica: April 1, 2022

Sorrento/Capri, Taormina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa, Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo, Provence, Palamos, Barcelona, Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Portimão, Lisbon (overnight)

Timeless Mediterranean, 24 Days, Barcelona to Rome

Nautica: April 11, 2022

Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Portimão, Lisbon (overnight), Seville (overnight), Gibraltar, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Provence, Monte Carlo, Florence/Pisa



Southern Europe Escapade, 22 Days, Lisbon to Venice

Nautica: April 23, 2022

Seville (overnight), Gibraltar, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Provence, Monte Carlo, Florence/Pisa, Rome, Amalfi/Positano, Messina, Valletta, Katakolon, Corfu, Split, Koper, Venice (overnight)



Mediterranean Medley, 22 Days, Rome to Istanbul

Nautica: May 5, 2022 Amalfi/Positano, Messina, Valletta, Katakolon, Corfu, Split, Koper, Venice (overnight), Ravenna, Split, Kotor, Santorini, Athens, Paros, Rhodes, Ephesus, Pergamum, Istanbul (overnight)

European Antiquities, 24 Days, Athens to Istanbul

Nautica: June 6, 2022 Ephesus, Gythion, Corfu, Split, Venice (overnight), Taormina, Sorrento/Capri, Rome, Naples/Pompeii, Trapani, Valletta, Agios Nikolaos, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Jerusalem (Haifa – overnight), Limassol, Rhodes, Izmir, Istanbul (overnight)

The Magical Allure of Polynesia

A true journey for the senses, this 10-day escape to the islands of French Polynesia features warm breezes, fragrant flowers, delicious local foods, tropical adventures, and gorgeous panoramas with each stunning sunrise or sunset promising another fulfilling day in paradise.

Legends to Lagoons, 10 Days, Papeete to Papeete

Regatta: February 5, 2022, February 15, 2022; February 25, 2022 Papeete (overnight), Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora (overnight), Raiatea

About Regatta and Nautica

More beautiful than ever, Regatta and Nautica have become better-than-new ships in a Re-inspiration without peer. Every surface of every suite and stateroom is entirely new, while in the public spaces, a refreshed color palette of soft sea and sky tones surrounds a tasteful renewal of fabrics, furnishings and lighting fixtures that exquisitely encompasses the inimitable style and comfort of Oceania Cruises. Tuscan marble, engaging works of art and designer residential furniture adorn the re-inspired spaces. From the bejeweled new chandeliers in the gracious Grand Dining Room to the beckoning Reception Hall, each ship celebrates a rejuvenation so sweeping that Regatta and Nautica are simply in a class of their own.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises