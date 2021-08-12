Oceania Cruises Reveals New Restaurants And Culinary Experiences

Vista will offer a total of twelve culinary venues which is unprecedented for a ship of its size. Of the twelve, four are brand new and exclusive to Vista.

"We have never been content to rest on our laurels, so even the expected has become the unexpected. A dramatic re-inspiration of every dining space from décor to table setting to menu offerings has resulted in a new pinnacle of diversity and creativity for our guests to enjoy," added Binder.

Ember is the signature addition to Oceania Cruises' family of restaurants. Open for lunch and dinner, Ember is the ideal place to warm your culinary soul. Featuring a menu of inventive American creations blended with time-honored classics, this inviting dining spot will instantly charm you with its alluring ambiance and tantalizing menu. Whether you are looking forward to a leisurely evening of dining or a quick dinner before catching the headline show, Ember is where you want to be. Braised Short Ribs on Polenta, Grilled Swordfish with Asparagus, Crab Cakes with Spicy Aioli, and a Cobb Salad with Smoked Chicken are just a few of the delights designed to tempt the palate.

Aquamar Kitchen presents a decidedly fresh perspective on dining and the pursuit of wellness. Whether you are a dedicated flexitarian or a die-hard foodie, Aquamar Kitchen offers an abundance of indulgence with none of the guilt. Breakfast selections include cold-pressed raw juices and super-food smoothies, hearty homemade granolas and avocado toasts, organic power bowls, and savory breakfast wraps. For lunch, dozens of tempting, healthy dishes are offered such as Slow-Roasted Organic Salmon with quinoa tabouleh and lemon tahini, Yellowfin Tacos with white cabbage slaw, or even a Crunchy Chicken Sandwich on a freshly baked whole grain bun.

The Grand Dining Room is the luxurious grand dame of Oceania Cruises' culinary world. Here, guests will savor a leisurely dining experience in a truly magnificent and inspired room whose ambiance soars to equally lofty heights as the cuisine. This signature dining experience has always offered a bevy of delicious Continental dishes, and now a fresh and new array of options brings even more exciting possibilities. Every day presents a realm of choices from signature Jacques Pépin classics to an incredible spectrum of global flavors and an all-new Executive Chef's Tasting Menu. Menus change daily with an expansive choice of at least 10 appetizers, soups and salads and 10 dinner entrées, along with healthy options such as Aquamar Vitality Cuisine.

Polo Grill delights diners with the ultimate classic steakhouse experience presented with timeless reverence. Richly layered décor and an abundance of custom millwork create an imaginative rendition of tradition set against crisp white linen tablecloths while a cadre of black jacketed servers set the tone for an evening of gracious dining. Each course stands as the very definition of time-honored favorites, most notably the beef dishes, all of which are 28-day dry aged certified Black Angus USDA Prime, while succulent seafood dishes such as grilled swordfish and whole Maine lobster gratinée are also classics in their own right.

Toscana presents an evolution of Tuscan cuisine in a truly Italian setting of rich Chianina leather, hand-blown Venetian glass and Carrara marble. Evolved from generational family traditions, many of our recipes originated with the mothers and grandmothers of our own Italian culinary staff. Presented on elegant, custom-designed Versace china, masterfully prepared dishes exemplify the essence of Tuscany and celebrate Italy's culinary passion. Perhaps the evening begins with the octopus carpaccio with Champagne vinaigrette or the artichoke and parmesan cheese timbale with black truffle sauce, followed by classic dishes such as the hand-rolled gnocchi with pesto, a rich risotto with lobster medallions and shallots, or a pan-seared sea bass filet finished with Sorrento lemon, chardonnay and capers.

Red Ginger radiates harmony and tranquility while evoking the boldness and subtleties of the extraordinary Pan-Asian dishes our talented chefs have created. Much like the room itself, the Thai, Korean, Japanese and Malaysian rooted specialties are a mélange of spicy and soothing, savory and sweet to please virtually every palate. Begin with a salad of spicy roast duck and watermelon with cashews, mint and Thai basil. Savor a Malaysian beef penang with coconut rice and paratha roti. Or try Thai vegetable curry with sweet potatoes, aubergine, mushrooms and basil in green curry sauce. In Red Ginger, the gustatory pleasures are as striking as the visual ones.

Terrace Café is the ultimate informal dining experience any time of day, whether inside the plushily adorned dining room or alfresco at one of the shaded tables on the stylish terrace. At breakfast, Terrace Café features a seemingly never-ending selection of sumptuous savory and sweet temptations including made-to-order eggs, omelets, pancakes and waffles. Come lunch, an expansive menu of international-inspired dishes is complemented by flavorful roasted and rotisserie meats and the magic of the pizzeria's oven. In the evening, you'll enjoy dinner in decidedly relaxed comfort as our chefs serve up an astounding array of dishes. Revel in a bounty of selections from grilled-to-order lobster tails, fish, filets and steaks to freshly made, hand-cut sushi and sashimi. A varied menu of hot and cold specialties changes daily along with our hallmark Chef's Market Dinners featuring locally inspired specialties from the ports of call.

Waves Grill is a casual, colorful, and perhaps a bit playful setting for dining on all-American favorites. Located in a spacious, shaded area steps from the swimming pool and Terrace Café, Waves Grill offers an extensive and mouthwatering menu during lunch and late into the afternoon for that much-desired snack or meal after an adventurous day of touring ashore. Watch the chefs grill gourmet burgers, succulent seafood and sandwiches to order in the open galley, accompanying them with sides like fresh salads, coleslaw and crispy, hand-cut fries. There is always room for dessert and the selection here is too good to pass up. Try a homemade sorbet, a made-to-order hot fudge sundae or a thick, hand-dipped milkshake.

The Culinary Center ascends to a new level of gustatory immersion as our passionate Chef Instructors share their enlightening perspectives on culture and cuisine through the lens of food and wine. Here, guests may not only partake in lively hands-on instruction – they may also indulge the pleasures of the palate in the new oceanview Culinary Center Dining Room with private group dinners or one of our many exclusive and highly acclaimed food and wine pairing experiences.

Priveé is our marquee venue for bespoke, intimate culinary celebrations for a maximum of 10 privileged guests. Dramatic backlit, debossed walls and a blooming flower petal ceiling from which a dramatic chandelier descends over the polished marble slab dining table set the stage for a memorable evening while a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass provides an exhilarating view to complement a most memorable private dinner party that can literally traverse continents.

Baristas offers the ultimate vistas aboard Vista with its commanding 270-degree views over the sea while guests enjoy complimentary illy® espressos, cappuccinos and lattes prepared by our master baristas as well as the delicious pastries, finger sandwiches and homemade biscotti. Just steps away, the new Bakery, with its freshly baked French and Italian pastries, is certain to be an instant hit. As the delicate yet rich scents fill the air, you'll be drawn from the adjacent coffee bar or Library for an indulgent chocolate-almond croissant or sinfully sweet bombolini while enjoying the lost art of people watching or simply gazing out at the azure blue sea.

Coming Soon

Owner's Suite - Details on Vista's Owner's Suites will be revealed on August 30th.

Inaugural Season Itineraries - Vista's inaugural season itineraries will open for viewing on September 9, 2021, and go on sale the following week, on September 15, 2021.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Allura Class ships on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

