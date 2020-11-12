Oceania Cruises Sets Booking Record With 2022 Summer Season Launch

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line announced that the launch of its 2022 Europe & North America Collection of voyages resulted in a record-setting day for a summer season launch. The record day represented a more than 20% increase over the line's 2021 Europe & North America season launch, which occurred in August 2019.

Cruises to the Mediterranean and Baltic regions were exceptionally strong performers as were the line's longer "Grand Voyages" that span multiple weeks and, in many instances, multiple continents. More than 90% of the reservations were new, cash bookings with less than 10% using future cruise credits issued for previously cancelled voyages. Additionally, one-third of the reservations were from first-time, new-to-brand guests.

"The tremendous response from our loyal repeat guests, our travel partners, and first-time guests underscores the tremendous pent-up demand for immersive, destination-focused cruises and our acclaimed small-ship experience that features The Finest Cuisine at Sea," stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.

With the strong demand for voyages in 2022, the line will be opening its 2023 Around the World voyage for reservations in January 2021 followed by the full season of 2022-23 winter collection of itineraries in February. In the summer of 2021, the line will open the inaugural season of the first of its highly anticipated Allura Class newbuilds for sale.

