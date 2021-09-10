OceanProject.Co is the Exclusive Retailer of the Save A Turtle Necklace; U.S. Law Enforcement Probes Have Turned up an Increasing Number of Big Turtle Trafficking Cases

It's hard to pin down the scale of the pet trade in wild-caught U.S. turtles, experts say, but U.S. law enforcement probes have turned up an increasing number of big turtle trafficking cases in recent years. In each, the poachers and sellers have been responsible for helping transfer large numbers of turtles across US borders and on to Asia.

"Not only is this necklace beautiful, but a portion of the proceeds will go towards funding the fight against the illegal turtle trade , and protecting more turtles from being killed and having their shells sold overseas," said Lisa Anderson, Co-Founder of Ocean Project. "We give to causes that align with our mission, such as ocean conservation and marine life."

"Every purchase directly funds the removal and cleaning of plastics from oceans, rivers and coastlines," she added.

Visit Ocean Project's new FAQ section to understand how each purchase makes a positive impact on marine life, like sharks, whales, and turtles, and helps pull toxic plastic out of the waters. Every turtle necklace purchase pulls two pounds of deadly plastic from oceans, rivers or coastlines. Y ou can make a difference and feel good about wearing jewelry from Ocean Project.

Ocean Project Reviews

Kelly C. said: "This is a Beautiful Necklace! Help Save the Sharks!

Jennifer S. said: "My husband got me this as an anniversary gift and I love it! The necklace is beautiful and I got to track a male tiger shark named Fletcher. My favorite species of shark too!"

Karen M. said: "I LOVE my shark Ollie"

About Ocean Project

Ocean Project is a company with a vision to make a difference in our oceans ecosystems. We've donated to the Ocean Cleanup Organization around the world. The amazing impact our brand has wouldn't be possible without YOU! Adopt a whale, shark or turtle and track it's journey through the Ocean. For more information, Please visit: www.oceanproject.co.

